Major E-commerce Trends to Watch Out of in 2020

No matter what your industry niche, there are large numbers of competitors trying to capture the same customers as you. This means your website and your outreach to potential customers cannot standstill. You have to stay on top of the latest trends in e-commerce and implement them if you intend to engage potential customers and grow your business.

Ecommerce has revolutionized retail. It has evolved to satisfy the changing needs of individuals and to form online shopping easier for the fashionable day customer. In the beginning, E-commerce was limited in its capabilities. But not anymore. Whether it’s customization, enhanced return policies, or improved integration, all of those changes have taken the planet of e-commerce by storm. Monitoring eCommerce trends shouldn’t just be a hobby. Each trend needs to be analyzed and adopted in due course if it’s truly going to drive your eCommerce brand forward — otherwise, you run the serious risk of falling drastically behind your competition.

With the advancement in technology and changes in consumer behavior, you would like to stay an eye fixed out for these e-commerce trends in 2020. Whichever e-commerce trend you opt to adopt, roll in the hay with the aim of improving the shopping experience for your customers, and building a long-lasting relationship with them. Take the time to engage, and you will create a loyal customer that won’t be inclined to seek out another brand because believe me, there are endless options with more popping up regularly.

To take your e-commerce business to the subsequent level in 2020, confirm to require advantage of those emerging trends within the e-commerce industry. Trends that will allow you to stand out in your marketplace and capture more of your audience.

1. Video Content/Marketing

Consumers are engaged by and attracted to visuals far more than to text. It’s a brain thing. Research shows that we process and remember visuals 60,000X faster and we remember what we see far better than what we read. In today’s market, consumers with short attention spans and pressed for time want to “see,” and videos are the perfect way to provide explainer and how-to information to a customer.

Consider adding product videos on your website pages, even of customers using your product.

2. Dynamic pricing drives optimal sales and profit

You probably know that optimizing your product prices isn’t as simple as undercutting the competition.

In fact, going this route will only start a “race to the bottom,” which will ultimately devalue your products, overall. “To stand call at this highly-competitive environment, eCommerce companies got to monitor their competitors' prices, analyze seasonal and historical demand, and react to those insights in nearly real-time.”

3. Mobile-Friendly is Not an Option

The use of mobile devices for product/service searches has increased by 80% over the past two years. It only makes sense that e-commerce businesses have to be “available” via mobile. Whether you develop a specific app or simply make your current website responsive, being mobile-friendly is just no longer an option. Get a good developer who can take your site mobile or create an app that you can encourage customers to download and use.

4. Contactless Payments

The effects of the current pandemic will not subside anytime soon; but as the world finds a new ‘normal,’ the consensus is that social distancing and germ transfers will be in our minds for a long time to come. Meaning, people are less apt to pay with cash and cards, since it might be ‘a little close for comfort.’ Contactless payment has been around for a few years, but throughout this pandemic has shown the need for faster adaptation on a global scale.

5. Personalization is the Future

Personalizing the online shopping experience is the key to keeping customers satisfied. People shopping online want help to seek out the products that they have, and that they value a more personalized experience. As a result of poor product recommendations, internet buyers might avoid certain stores altogether.

Ecommerce sites are on board with this trend and are investing in personalization tactics to form the web shopping experience a far better one. This could include the personalization of messages that leave via email, or by providing the proper information to the interested consumer group.

6. Augmented Reality

Already a number of eCommerce companies have implemented this technology, and consumers are coming to expect it. Resorts provide virtual tours of their facilities in real-time; eyeglass companies allow consumers to try on frames before going to the facility to have their exams and get new glasses; clothing retailers allow visitors to virtually try on clothing items to “see” how they will look.



7. The explosion of social commerce

Social commerce—that is, the process of making purchases directly on social media platforms—has been steadily gaining ground over the past few years.

There are two key lessons to take from this discussion of social commerce:

First, you need to be thinking of ways you could be selling on social media. This means:

• Thinking about where your customers are most active

• When they’re most likely to make a purchase

