6 Audio Series That Guarantees Relaxation and Instant Relief

August 11, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A stress-free mind, relaxed soul, and a goodnight's sleep are essential for keeping our minds and bodies strong. But achieving the same in the present scenario isn't always easy.

So after a long workday, if you’re are struggling to fall asleep at night and nothing is helping, we have a cure. It's often said that a good piece of narration can make all the difference. Entrepreneur India brings you a list of six audio series on Audible for a relaxing way to wind down and achieve your goal of a relaxed mind and peaceful sleep.

Honor Yourself (Narrated by Diddy)

If you’ve never tried guided meditation, why not start with hip-hop legend Diddy helping you? From helping you set a vision for your time to a step-by-step guide on how to stay grounded, the title is designed to teach you how to put yourself first. This 25-minute meditation guide, the king of R&B takes you through a relaxing and reassuring meditation process, specifically designed to help you slow down after a crazy and find some calm before you sleep.

The Perfect Swing (Narrated by Nick Jonas)

Listen to the singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas narrate the history of one of his favourite things in the world: Baseball. This unique story is written specifically to help you drift off, with no clear beginning, middle, or end, so you don’t need to follow the details too closely. In it, you’ll hear Nick Jonas describe how baseball players Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams became legends in the sport, and how they shaped the three components of a perfect swing.

You Are Here (Narrated by Gabby Bernstein)

Lobe Oprah and wonder she stays so calm? Listen on with her meditation guru Gabby Bernstein, who takes you on a candid and calming experience. In less than 10 minutes, this special meditation, created exclusively for sleep, will help you relax by guiding you to focus on your breath and release each part of your body.

Crystal Bowl Breathing (Narrated by Jesse Israel)

Through this guided meditation session, Jesse Israel (founder of The Big Quiet, a mass mediation movement) takes you on a journey to synchronize your breathing. From controlling your inhalations and exhalations to breathing techniques, experience this through the deeply relaxing sounds of vibrating crystal bowls in the perfect way to quiet your mind and body before bed.

Rest and Digest: Sound Bath (Narrated by Sara Auster)

In this unique experience, sound therapist Sara Auster uses sound baths to channel the power of peaceful sounds. Through soothing instruments, tuning forks, crystal bowls, and more find a new way to transition into a calm and gentle sleep. Sound baths are also extremely helpful with meditation and relaxation, making this the perfect fit for your afternoon break.

Sleep Myths Debunked (Narrated by Ariana Huffington)

We’ve all heard many remedies on how we should sleep, but how many of them are true? Ariana Huffington’s experts at Thrive Global debunk these myths with a quick how-to story on sleep practices. From night owls and napping to drinking milk before bed, this piece answers all your queries on how to get the best sleep at night.