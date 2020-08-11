Russia Claims It Has the World's First Coronavirus Vaccine

August 11, 2020 1 min read

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian scientists have approved the world’s first vaccine against the .

CNN reports that Putin announced on state TV, "A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning." He added, “I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity." Putin told members of his cabinet that one of his daughters had taken the vaccine.

The international community is skeptical of the vaccine, called Sputnik-V, citing a lack of data proving its effectiveness and safety. According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization warns that vaccines that are not properly tested can “cause harm in many ways — from a negative impact on health to creating a false sense of security or undermining trust in vaccinations.”

The New York Times reports that Russia’s minister of health, Mikhail Murashko, announced a plan to begin mass vaccinations in October.

