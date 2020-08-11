He Went From Military Service To the Successful World of Dropshipping

August 11, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the various scenarios of life, there are hundreds of people with outstanding leadership skills, which allow them to develop widely within their field. However, in many cases, these people, although they manage to stand out in their roles, often feel that they must go further. This is the case of Nestor Castro, a businessman, leader, and entrepreneur whose life has been considerably transformed.

After several years as an outstanding member of the US Army, Castro decided to retire with all the experience, discipline, and training he had acquired to continue serving his country. Shortly thereafter, he became part of a police force, where he continued his vocation of safeguarding the well-being of communities.

His great capacity for leadership was one of the aspects that most characterized these jobs in Castro's life. However, the desire to continue growing and to dedicate his life to transforming other people's lives motivated him to move forward in the search for new directions.

Accustomed to dealing with battlefields, Castor remained willing to face new challenges. And it is at that moment that he decides to apply all his discipline, knowledge, and training to a new territory: e-commerce.

From Military to Businessman

A leap of faith, this is how Nestor defines the great step of leaving his job in the security forces to enter the path of technology, innovation, and money thanks to the Internet. The opportunity was before his eyes and he did not hesitate for a second to begin learning what his new lifestyle would be.

With his eyes set on growth, dedication, and effort to reach a new purpose in his life, Castor took his first step to success with the creation of Dropship Tribe, a fully automated service that makes it easy for new entrepreneurs to start in the world of e-commerce.

This entrepreneur's vocation to serve the community did not stop, he simply took another perspective, instead of protecting people's physical integrity. Castor offers them, through his company, the ease of entering into e-commerce and achieving financial freedom, offering the necessary guidance to make it.

Making an Impact and Making a Difference

According to Castor's perception, an e-commerce business should have mainly these two characteristics. Since it is a world with a great number of possibilities, it is for this reason that being always one step ahead will allow us to have a greater reach.

It is in this aspect where his company Dropship Tribe performs with great excellence. Giving entrepreneurs the possibility to start their business avoiding the unnecessary.

Everything can be achieved...

"With the right tools and structure, it's like that," says this e-commerce expert. He assures that people's mindset has the power to change the world if they set their minds to it. However, he considers that learning is an elemental aspect to achieve all purposes. In which, undoubtedly, well-managed resources and a focused strategy represent the most important.

No Risk, No Reward

There is no better example of this than Castor's own experience. From being a prominent military and police officer, entering a wide and complex world like e-commerce represents a great risk. However, today the reward has become much more important to him. This gives him the reason to go on.

He stresses that the commitment to this is crucial. If you are not willing to reach your goal, you will not find the right motivation. You must fall in love with the process.

Resilience, Above All

Although it is a very common word nowadays, many people do not know how to apply it. For this expert in both business and life, resilience plays a key role, because it shows the practice of recovery and advancement. Learning from hard times and continuing with purpose is what will define who you are.

Today, Castor's company has managed to generate multiple revenues of up to 6 figures. In different aspects, he has been qualified as one of the 10 mentors to follow in 2020, as a source of inspiration and learning for those who want to take risks and venture into the world of e-commerce.