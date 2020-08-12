6 Things to Keep in Mind When Starting Your Career As a Model

August 12, 2020 5 min read

Modeling as a career is very much in trend now. There are a lot of girls and boys who dreams of becoming a model. Having a beautiful face isn’t enough for becoming a mode, you need to have a great personality, values, and work ethics too. It’s not easy to become a successful overnight, today’s aspiring models need to work hard to get themselves noticed by agencies and clients. For starting your career as a model, here are a few things you need to keep in mind:

Choose Your Modeling Category:

There are various types of modeling categories, some of them are:

Fashion Models: Fashion models are also known as “Editorial models”. These types of models are seen in big fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, InStyle, etc. Fashion/ Editorial models take projects of top fashion designers and big brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Burberry, etc. These fashion models are the most expensive ones, they charge huge amount of money for the shoots and promotions. If you opt for becoming an editorial model you should be very tall, slim, and perfect in almost every aspect.

Runway Models: Runway models are those models who take part in the Runway. These models are mostly seen in the runways, doing the catwalk. They are hired by the fashion designers and the brands to showcase their designer’s clothes. If you want to become one, you need to be at least over 5’9 tall, of proper weight and body structure.

Glamour Models: Glamour models are mainly focused on appearance and attractiveness. Facial beauty and body shape matter the most. These types of models need to have curvy bodies than editorial models. They mostly go for lingerie and swimsuit photoshoots, calendars, men’s magazines, etc.

Plus-size Models: There are models who’re size is a little more than the Fashion/ Glamour models. These types of models are mostly involved in the promotions and advertising of plus size/ XL size clothing, fashion accessories, cosmetics, etc. There are a lot of people who weighs a little more but are capable of becoming a model. If you qualify these needs, then this one is for you.

Fitness Models: Fitness models are someone with a toned, athletically built, and well-defined body. These models weigh a bit more than others because of their muscles but they need to be fit as they promote fitness clothes, brands and fitness routines, diets, etc.

Promotional Models: The Promotional models are the type of models that promotes a particular person or business by directly interacting with them. These types of models are mostly seen in trade shows, live events, shopping malls, jewelry shops, etc. They need to be attractive, should have good communication skills and convincing skills to attract customers.

A single model cannot work in all the categories at one time. They should choose their most suitable category and focus on it.

Get your portfolio done:

As a model, it is important to have a good portfolio done. Portfolios hold a very important place in this process. Portfolios should be done in such a way that they showcase your strong features through high-quality and defined pictures. A portfolio is the first impression of you on the modeling agency. It is suggested that there should be minimal makeup and natural light. Avoid heavy makeup, filters, complicated hairstyles, selfies, photoshops, etc. The pictures should have all your profiles.

Choose a modeling agency:

Every aspiring fashion model needs to have a model agency for them. It is very important to choose a good modeling agency. The better the reputation of your agency, the more you’ll get good offers. There are agencies which are bogus and frauds, they’ll charge you unnecessary money and can even exploit you. It is very necessary to find a genuine, reputed, and trustworthy agency.

Modeling schools are not mandatory:

There are many people and advertisements that’ll tell you that you need to join a Modeling school to become a good model but, there’s actually no such need. Not all modeling schools are useless, some are really useful but they aren’t important. You can practice modeling on own, instead of school, there are workshops that are more useful than the Modeling schools.

Start accepting rejections:

When you decide to start your career in modeling, there are going to be times, multiple times, when you’re going to face rejection. There are going to be people criticizing you, rejecting you, offending you, but you need to mentally prepare yourself for the worse. There are supermodels who have given their best and still got rejected. You need to start learning to accept failures and rejections. You need to keep trying in spite of anything. Do not question your self worth because of any else. One rejection doesn’t define your worth.

Grow your social media platforms:

Social media is one of the latest phenomena in the Modeling world. A lot of models have a great fan following on social media platforms like Instagram, etc. It helps them get recognized. You can even get offers because of your Social media profile by your pictures and number of followers. Modeling agencies also consider social media to get you signed up for them.