10 Ways to Kick Start Your Career As Beauty Influencer

Beauty influencers are one of the highest-earning influencers. They paved their thanks to success sharing their recommendations on skincare, makeup, hair, and talking about any beauty-related topic. Sounds like the perfect job, right? You talk about your beauty routines, put on makeup in front of a camera, share your experience with beauty products, and in return, you get paid.

Being stylish and setting trends is the usual mantra for a fashion and beauty icon. With social media being the trendsetter, fashion, and beauty influencers have found a new direction to showcase their style statement. The number of beauty icons is reaching heights and so is the competition. Being a beauty influencer is not just about looking stylish every time. It’s also about having excellent product and industry knowledge and staying updated with launches, beauty hacks, and latest hair and makeup trends. To become a successful influencer, you need to understand the tricks of marketing

With the rise of beauty influencers, it’s getting more difficult for aspiring makeup-lovers to get their name out there. If you are feeling like your content is on point and would definitely deserve more recognition, then you’re at the right place! With our easy self-promotion tips and collab ideas, you can easily build up an audience and become a successful beauty influencer in the most organic way.

Brands want to collaborate with you and other people praise your creative skills. However, the path to such a life isn’t as easy as it seems.

The recent health and wellness boom opens up a great opportunity in related fields. Beauty sits high on that list. After all, a huge reason people want health and wellness are to stay looking young and beautiful. Don't be afraid to talk about things beyond the scope of your beautiful space, either. In today's world, it's almost impossible to separate the personal from the political.

How to become a beauty influencer.? You need to make a few simple steps - and you are there:

1. Find your niche

What are you good at? Choose several topics that interest you the foremost and specialise in them. Of course, you can be an expert in everything. But let's be honest, influencers, who write on baby strollers, atomic energy, and rare Renaissance paintings raise some suspicions.

2. Join the Right Beauty Influencer Communities

There are endless communities out there designed to uplift influencers. No, not the ones where you have to pay $1k a year just to get your name listed. Think Facebook groups. Instagram engagement groups. And small online communities instead. What will this bring you? The opportunity to meet like-minded bloggers. Organize collabs (which we’ll talk more about later!). And learn from their experience. Perfect for influencers who are just starting out.

3. Develop Your Platform(s)

How will you reach your followers? You need to properly develop strong social media platforms.

This does not mean simply making a social media page and friending people. You need to work this as a business because it is. Sell yourself, and then sell your product or services. Do you know how to become an influencer on Instagram or any other social media platform?

4. Don’t be afraid to experiment

“You won’t know until you have tried. The big world out there can be overwhelming, especially because it is social media! You don’t know anyone, but I think that’s a plus. It is your playground for trial and error, with no one to roll their eyes on you, at least not physically. Practice until you are perfect, and don’t let the fear of failure hold you back. Love the latest trend? Think you can carry it off like a doll? Go ahead and try it, because a strong and fearless attitude carries a bold voice.

5. Post about the makeup you already own.

Start out by using what you already have and doing what you are already doing. When you post a photo of your friends at dinner on Instagram, tag the makeup brands you are wearing.

When you post a selfie on your Instagram Story where your makeup looks particularly good that day, give the makeup brand a shoutout. This shows the brands you are interested in working with that you are into their products, without breaking the bank.

6. Build a Website with a Blog

You need a website. Every influencer owns their own website. Stay away from easy to build sites for professional work. Build a legit webpage where users can easily find you and navigate all of the options.

Blogging takes a ton of time and effort. But it is totally worth adding a blog to your site.

Lifestyle bloggers give their target market something interesting and useful to read, without making them feel buried in ads. This also allows your followers to share your stuff!

7. Content creation

Now you know what's interesting to you and what your audience likes. It's time to make content! Cool, if you get likes posting selfies or a story about how you watched a program about a sloth. But if you want to become a real influencer, you should create content that meets at least one of the points below (because it's such content we all crave).

• It useful for us or give us value

• It inspires us to action

• It reminds us that life is short

• It reminds us that dreams come true

8. Bring a new viewpoint to the table.

The beauty industry is all about personal expression, so when planning content, it's important to think beyond the scope of traditional coverage. Is there a new style you can introduce? Is there a different way of putting together a tutorial? Getting creative is the best way to set yourself apart.

9. Collaborate with Another Beauty Influencer for Giveaways

After finding like-minded beauty influencers, get together to debate a possible collaboration! There are so many aspiring makeup gurus who would certainly love to meet you and work together with you. So why not take the opportunity? Organizing giveaways, sponsored by a brand is a great way to get started on this. Besides getting cross-promotion from your fellow insider, you will also gain more followers with the giveaway.

10. Set Yourself Apart

Find a way to stand out. You want to do what works for other influencers, but you also want to stand uniquely on your own. Get your creative juices flowing and set yourself apart from the competition.