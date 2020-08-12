140% Rise In User Engagement For Assessment-Based Learning Amid Pandemic: Report

August 12, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the world moves online, not by choice but out of necessity, online learning has witnessed startling popularity. Majority of the students irrespective of their course, class or degree are opting for online education rather than stepping outside amid the pandemic.

However, with no direct communication with teachers, the need for assessment to determine actual learning progress of a student has been a concern for both parents and teacher.

In a study conducted over 15,000 students by Educational Initiatives (EI), an edtech company, it was found that students who are assessed methodically on their basic learning concepts in every class demonstrate greater engagement towards learning, apart from receiving feedback on their levels of understanding and standing compared to their peers.

The study was conducted amongst students from classes 3 to 10 in Maths, across all boards. The students were evaluated for their keenness in adopting an assessment-based learning methodology. The study revealed there was a 140 per cent increase in the time spent by students taking these tests during the weekend that helped them self-evaluate their progress and re-learn basic concepts. The study further revealed that class 4 students have m­­isconceptions about topics such as fractions, measurement and data interpretation. Similarly, class 5 students have misconceptions related to arithmetic operations.

Based on the findings, Educational Initiatives introduced an assessment solution - ASSET SUPERTEST, to assess if children are learning, by addressing misconceptions and bridging learning gaps.

Commenting on the launch of ASSET SUPERTEST, Srini Raghavan, co-founder and chief executive officer, Educational Initiatives said, “The Indian Education System has come a long way in the last two decades. However, the concept of rote learning still exists. The new National Education Policy (NEP) also talks about the urgent need to eliminate rote learning. Assessments which evaluate if children are actually learning with understanding are important. We have assessed over 15 million students during the last 20 years. This experience gives us an edge in edtech which has resulted in the launch ASSET SUPERTEST - weekly assessments for deeper learning without the pressure of exams. With ASSET SUPERTEST, parents and children will be able to understand the level of proficiency in the core concepts.”