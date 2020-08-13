10 Instagram Marketing Tips for Entrepreneurs

August 13, 2020 7 min read

Social media marketing is more than a buzzword. It’s a tangible tool that businesses can use to create revenue opportunities. Facebook and Twitter often get the attention for building brands through social media, but it is Instagram that you shouldn’t ignore.

An essential component in growing any business today is marketing. One of the most popular yet successful marketing approaches today is social media marketing. If we delve further into social media marketing, then Instagram influencing takes a large piece in the pie. The accounts on Instagram are increasing at a very high rate. This is the reason behind the success of Instagram influencing.

Starting your own business can be a nerve-wracking experience because doing something new and untested may not be well-received by the market. Failing to convince an audience of the value of your enterprise can cause your startup to crash so it’s important to make the right decisions and build a product that resonates with the market.

Instagram is a great place for entrepreneurs. You can find inspiring marketing ideas to try, opportunities for collaboration, as well as motivational quotes to keep you going. Instagram might not be a pay-to-play service, but it does require something far more valuable for entrepreneurs: time.

When you start a business, you would like every effort to draw in new customers. Taking time out of your day to craft a high-quality photo, choose the right hashtags, and double-check your copy could help you do that — or it could just pull you away from more important, money-making tasks.

Instagram gives your business new ways to expand your organic reach. If you want to build an audience and engage with potential customers, then your social media marketing plans must include this platform.

Your efforts on Instagram will benefit from these simple strategies so that your business can grow effectively. Instagram ads and ‘Boost Post’ options are also an easy way to grow. It does require a bit of regular initial investment though.

Do you want to understand the way to promote your business on Instagram but unsure the way to get started?

If not, you should be.

1. Define Your Goals

You have to make your goals clear. Any road trip needs directions more so should your business. You have to define your marketing and business goals. Ask yourself some vital questions. Is your target prospect on social media? How do you plan to increase the following of your brand? What do you think is the best way to generate traffic for your website? These are important questions because reaching out to leads or prospects and improving on your SEO converts customers. The path to success, however, requires a well-defined approach with specific objectives.

2. Understand your audience

This is critical regardless of what marketing you produce. You might create the foremost beautiful Instagram content within the world, but if it doesn’t appeal to your target buyer, what’s the point?

Take the time to seek out out who your existing audience is, and believe who you’d like them to be. Since you’re using Instagram for marketing, you would like to think about whether or not they are potential buyers, or can assist you to build your brand in how.

3. Be clear about your brand and make content your customers love.

It's up to you to figure out what your customers want to see. Are there themes or styles that resonate? Once you recognize what works, populate your account with images, quotes, and promotions that tie into your business.

(A great way to seek out out what your customers are trying to find is by scoping out what your competition is posting. If you're way before the sport, then look to popular blogs and websites in your space.)

Always remember - Engagement Is King.

4. Talk with them, not at them

Social media marketing isn't an excuse to spam your followers with nothing but sales material. It’s vital to try to engage with followers as much as possible.

For one, it makes your company feel more human and fewer corporate. Also, the more that users share and comment on your content, the easier it is for new users to find it. Instagram’s algorithm prioritizes content with higher engagement, and you would like to seem in as many feeds as possible.

5. Maintain a Consistent Brand

Consistency in brand messaging is highly important so as not to confuse your audience. Consistency and discipline are not just for the biggest enterprises. Consistency should be a key factor because it will instill confidence and credibility, for your employees and your customers.

6. Use hashtags on Instagram to your advantage.

Hashtags provide a powerful mechanism that makes it easier for new prospects to find your business. It works as a search resource that focuses on ideas or topics that hold individual interests.

80% of Instagram users follow at least one brand, and 70% of them look up specific businesses on the platform.

When you create a post, it helps to compose the caption before uploading the photo. Then you can add your hashtags based on the popular searches found in your niche.

7. Hold contests

The best thanks to getting interaction from your audience is to invite it. And one of the simplest ways to do this is with contests. People love the prospect to reply, and a touch healthy competition goes an extended way.

Easy Instagram contests include:

• “Caption this image”

• “Share a time when…”

Ask your audience for his or her creativity and confirm you share the simplest responses.

8. Repurpose content from other relevant accounts.

If you are finding it hard to come up with enough content to meet the needs of your following, consider repurposing content from other relevant Instagram accounts. Just be sure to credit the original source in the post by tagging their profile and mentioning them in your caption.

9. Show what you do in a creative way

Focus on the answer you provide, not the products you sell. On Instagram, it’s essential to feature value to your customers and appearance pretty while you are doing it. Never underestimate the very fact that your most vital asset (and downfall) on this social media network is visual content.

If your business is service-oriented, specialise in showcasing the method behind providing the service. Show your company culture, share your mission with the world, or simply share some tips and how-to's.

10. Get into a regular habit of posting new content.

Instagram works well when you can post content consistently. Each image, video, or quote allows you to interact with new potential customers.

Over 200 million Instagram users visit a business profile at least once per day, and about two-thirds of those encounters are from users who aren’t following that company yet.

The actual number of posts you need for a successful business growth experience is variable. Some accounts post only three times per day, while others post more than a dozen times.

As long as your posting habit is predictable, you will find growth waiting for you in the future.

A marketing strategy is absolutely essential for any business to succeed and begin. Nobody does business during a vacuum and you ought to be ready to get the maximum amount of awareness of your brand as possible. Doing this process makes people realize the value of your product or service in their personal lives. There are some ways to determine a marketing campaign online and you'll roll in the hay with minimal cost.