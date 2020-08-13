Influence, Intelligence and Great Vision: Attributes That Define This Entrepreneur's Success Story

August 13, 2020 4 min read

The rise and breadth of social media has opened up a wealth of possibilities for people who want to have the opportunity to undertake and even achieve fame. However, becoming a ‘celebrity’ within the networks can be even more complex if you do not have the necessary skills to do so.

It is primarily the ability to capture people's attention, influence them and involve them in any process that can lead to recognition. In other cases, there are those who can bring much more value to these concepts and that is where Jonathan Jadali comes in.

For a young man of barely 22 years of age being considered one of the most recognized entrepreneurs within social media, it’s not a mere coincidence or simply a stroke of luck. Since he was a child, Jadali has had an innate capacity to stand out, even distinguishing himself in his future plans.

While his classmates want to be doctors or engineers, Jadali thought about becoming a great mentor, speaker and stand out on social media for his countless talents. This was not far from the truth, as he currently has over 75,000 followers in his Instagram account alone and stands out not only for his content, but also for his experience at such a young age.

Jadali's beginnings

The success this young man has achieved is definitely a result of his journey and a futuristic and ambitious vision that opened the door to a new path for him. At an early age, Jadali decided to invest a lot of money in Bitcoin and crypto business. Where possibly no one else had seen an opportunity, this young entrepreneur made a difference and this brought him excellent results.

He later sold all his crypto assets and made a large fortune. However, Jadali continued to work and today he owns Ascend Agency, a public relations agency, dedicated to providing individuals and businesses with a strong online presence.

On top of that, Jadali works to become a reference within social media. Eliminating the eccentricities of platforms such as Instagram, where most of the content is focused on edited, exaggerated and poorly dressed photos, this young entrepreneur echoes a more minimalist style which, although it may be unusual, makes an absolute difference.

Every effort leads to a result

As in any other case, the beginning of the journey was not easy for this young entrepreneur. Although his skill, vision and intelligence were innate attributes that led him to achieve great experience and know how to use it, challenges remained part of his journey.

However, not giving up on failed attempts and persevering to achieve results, was what gave him the opportunity to achieve the results so far.

Not giving up is the key

Persevering to achieve his dreams is what has helped Jadali get this far, and there's still a way to go. He emphasizes that from whatever side he has been, perseverance has been one of his best allies. Walking with a goal in mind will allow motivation to never cease to be present and a constant impulse to go after what you want to achieve.

Focus on the big picture

When times get tough, Jadali says his best strategy is to see the big picture and not focus only on the bad. Sometimes a critical situation tends to lower spirits, however, not letting these aspects absorb your energy and focusing your mind on how to get out of the bad moment or what to learn from it, will be much more effective in moving toward the goal.

Keep your passion intact

Although he has achieved great fame and money, keeping his passion for public relations, digital marketing and business growth intact has been a determining factor in providing better service to each of his clients and gaining greater recognition in the professional arena, and of course, making sure his clients get what they pay for.

Today, Jadali continues to work on his training as a mentor, and dedicating his time to the growth of his advertising agency, providing quality service to individuals and businesses.

Beyond following his passion, this young entrepreneur has combined his experience, intelligence and strategies to develop the right results that have brought him remarkable benefits, and he plans to continue on this path, until he reaches all his goals.