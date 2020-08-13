PM Modi Launches Transparent Taxation Platform to Make Tax System Seamless, Painless and Faceless

August 13, 2020 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the launch Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest platform aimed at easing compliance burden of taxpayers and reward ‘honest taxpayers’. “The new facilities being launched today reinforce the government’s commitment to honoring the honest,” he said during the virtual conference.

This platform, set by the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), will bring in a transparent, efficient, and accountable tax administration, as per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The vision of the PM is to empower the taxpayers, provide a transparent system and honor the honest taxpayers,” she said in her opening address at the virtual conference.

The platform will use technologies such as data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Features of ‘Transparent Taxation—Honoring the Honest’ Platform

Faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers’ charter are the three main features of the platform.

Faceless assessment and appeal aims to impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability while eliminating physical interface between the taxpayers and income tax (IT) department. This feature is expected to abolish territorial jurisdiction as cases will be picked and allocated to any officer in the country randomly.

Further, IT notices will be issued centrally and taxpayers will not need to visit tax office, eliminating the need for physical interface.

“A faceless tax system will give the taxpayer confidence on fairness and fearlessness,” PM Modi said.

Under taxpayers’ charter, the IT department aims to keep taxpayer’s interests and rights at the forefront. The IT department shall provide an impartial appeal and review mechanism, resolve tax-issues in a time-bound manner and hold its officials accountable for their actions, as per the official statement of CBDT. The taxpayers’ charter was proposed in the Union Budget 2020 by FM.

The faceless appeal facility will be available to all citizens from 25 September.

Commenting on what has driven the various changes in the taxation system, PM Modi outlined four factors—policy-driven governance, belief in people’s honesty, use of advanced technology and efficiency in bureaucracy. “Where there is complexity, there is a problem in compliance,” he said.