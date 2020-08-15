Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Analyze Startup Investments Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

August 15, 2020 2 min read

Businesses launched during major economic downturns, such as Disney, HP, Google, Salesforce, and Facebook, prove that challenging times often produce great innovations.

With the UAE going back to being a vibrant city and a booming startup hub again, Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup centre, and Entrepreneur Middle East have decided to continue with their series of educational events for entrepreneurs called Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East.

The fourth Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, webinar will convene on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 3:00pm to 4:30pm (UAE time).

The program will kick off with an opening address by Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

In the ensuing talk, Khaled Talhouni, Managing Partner, Nuwa Capital, will give an overview of the startup investment landscape in the UAE and the MENA region since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, advising forward thinking tech startups how best to use this period to build, pivot and grow their businesses.

The event will end with a panel discussion presenting three UAE-based startups who have succeeding with raising funds during the recent lockdown period - Yalla Compare raised US$4.2 million in May 2020, 360vuz raised a $5.8 million Series A round, while Hotel Data Cloud (HDC) raised seed funding of $350,000 in April 2020.

In a discussion moderated by Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East, our three panelists Jonathan Rawling, co-founder of Yalla Compare, Khaled Zaatarah, co-founder of 360VUZ, and Kevin Czok, co-founder of Hotel Data Cloud, will talk about how they led their fundraising rounds to a successful end despite the crisis.

