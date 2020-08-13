10 Tips to Completely Train Your Dog

August 13, 2020 5 min read

People have been taught how to behave, walk, talk, and learn to understand things, be well-mannered and instill in them certain values that can help in making them better human beings. Every individual's parents teach all of these values and even more than this and hence, it becomes their responsibility to teach the same values and principles to their kids.

Well, talking about kids, pets also are considered beloved kids and it takes great responsibility to nurture them, teach them and instill the same values in them just like humans. Certain pets may still be incapable of understanding or learning a few tricks, but they can be taught anytime, after all, they are playful beings and also considered to be a man's best friend.

It is so surreal to know that pets, even without having the ability to talk it out, share a bond with people that go beyond words. It becomes imperative to train them the best and at the same time also make them understand that they are truly loved and adored.

So, here is a list of 10 essential tips to train dogs:

• Start making the dog obedient:

Obedience is one of the most important qualities that a person can teach their dog. It is essential to set a basic foundation for the pet, before any further training starts. Learn to talk to them about what is right and what is wrong and start with teaching them to sit, stand up, run, etc. Instill the value in them to listening to the commands and obeying the same.

• Give them house training and crate training:

Many people like to keep their dogs outdoors; in such cases, they must teach their dogs how to eliminate or teach them potty training. This will take time, but it would be helpful for the long run. Crate training is another thing where people can teach their pets to accept their crate or cage and how comfortably they can live inside it.

• Go for leash training:

One of the most critical training should be leash training. Dogs can wander while walking with their masters on the road, they may get lost. For this, masters can teach them walking with a leash. Also, making them wear a leash is for their own safety. They can introduce them to a leash and teach them how to properly walk with the same.

• Teach them how to socialize:

Nothing better than teaching dogs to be more sociable. Make them learn how to accept new people, other pets, animals and also the different places, expanding their exposure to new things and experiences. Socialized dogs become more welcoming and develop less behavioural problems. Socialization can also prevent certain fears and phobias in them.

• Choose clicker training:

This is a great method or training for dogs that act as positive reinforcement. It is an effective training method where a clicker is used, a metal strip in a plastic box. This makes a clear clicking sound when pressed. A treat is given when teaching the dog the meaning of a click. After the dog learns the positive impact and effect of the clicker sound, it acts as a reinforcer. This can teach them basic and advanced commands easily.

• Teach them fun tricks and basic commands:

It is so cool when a pet knows and understand basic tricks and commands. Teach them how to kiss, fetch, run, shake hands, roll over, spin, stand on hind legs, etc. And, basic commands like stay, stand, come, don't touch, etc. This helps in giving dogs some mental stimulation and also increases their confidence.

• Make them understand their own emotions:

Just like humans feel low, dogs can also have the same feelings sometimes. In such cases, masters must talk to them, play with them and make them understand their own emotions, so that it can help them vent out through barking, biting their toys, etc.

• Teach them self-control:

Many dogs can get out of control after seeing a new person visit, or getting in a tussle with other pets on the street. For this, people must teach them how to be self-controlled. Also, people must teach them that they can earn the things they want, like food, attention, etc. by being obedient.

• Learn how to proof behaviours:

Training the dog may lead him to behave obediently at home, but his behaviours may change when taken outdoors; hence, it is essential to learn how to proof behaviours. Put him in different situations at various locations with varying levels of distraction; this will help him deal with behavioural problems.

• Go for advanced dog training:

After knowing that the dog has learnt all the basic training, masters can choose to give them advanced training. This training will help them stay more fit, active and mentally and physically stimulated. The advanced training will also help in strengthening the bond they have with their masters and make them more aware and clever of everyone and everything around them.

Dog training can be a lot more fun if done right as one must also keep in mind that it is only through love and appreciation that the dog will learn many things, being harsh to them always won't teach them anything. Dogs are called a man's best friend for a reason; they can also be life saviour in crucial times, best companions in moments of sadness and best pals in joy.