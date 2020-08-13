6 Series and Shows to Binge Watch This Independence Weekend

August 13, 2020 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What does one do on a holiday during a lockdown? Well, after loaded workdays filled with virtual meetings and conference calls, it might be a good idea to unwind, laze around, and do nothing. In such times of leisure, the wholesome company of a good film and web series is second to none! So mark your favourites as we share six exciting shows and movies to dip into this weekend:

Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl (Netflix)

“History is made by rebels; it cherishes the few who never give up.” There is no better way to describe Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot ever to partake in combat. The film chronicles the journey of the Shaurya Chakra awardee as she went through a grueling trial by fire to defend her country high up in the skies. The Netflix India production had generated keen interest the moment Karan Johar announced the film with Janhvi Kapoor bagging the coveted role of Air Force Officer Gunjan. The movie celebrates the triumph of the human spirit and boasts of a supremely talented cast with Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij, and Angad Bedi sharing screen space with Janhvi.

The Hidden Strike (ShemarooMe)

While the first film on the list entails battles that are won above, our second entry tells the story of small but significant wars fought on the ground. The Hidden Strike is an edge of the seat thriller that unravels a covert mission where the Indian army crosses enemy lines to eliminate vicious threats. It features some of the finest artistes in Indian cinema with Deepraj Rana, Jimmy Sharma, and Mir Sarwar headlining the cast along with Vedita Pratap Singh. The movie is part of ShemarooMe's Box Office initiative, where viewers can purchase a ticket and watch a new flick every Friday.

Talking abou the movie the trailer had won over the internet as social media termed it to be the perfect watch to celebrate the armed forces on Independence Day. The electrifying action sequences are already gaining a lot of buzz and will premieres on ShemarooMe Box Office on the 14th of August 2020.

Khuda Haafiz (Hotstar)

How far will you go when the love of your life is in brutal danger? Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz puts the Commando star in a jungle of politics, flesh trade, militancy, and violence when his wife is kidnapped on the job in a shady foreign country. As a common man living far away in India, he neither has the connections nor the power to bring her back. But there is more to this “aam aadmi” than what meets the eye, fasten your seatbelts as the action heartthrob slices and dices his foes to get to his wife. Will he succeed or do the villains get the better of him? The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar on the 14th of August!

Abhay 2 (Zee5)

If you are a fan of gory crimes, cat and mouse chase between the good and bad as well as nail-biting suspense, look no further, Zee5 has just the show for you! Abhay’s first season was massively successful, with audiences comparing the Kunal Khemu series to international classics like Mindhunter and Hannibal. Lifting off after a shocking first volume, the second chapter introduces a new arch-nemesis in the life of Inspector Abhay Pratap Singh as he faces a few demons of his own. Chunky Pandey has been roped in to play the scary antagonist this time around, in a unique casting coup to treat audiences.

You can come for the twisted stories and deranged criminals, but you will undoubtedly stay for a “tour de force” performance by Mr. Khemu, who is slowly becoming a darling of the web space to every fan’s delight. Season 2 of the show premiers from the 14th of August 2020.

Dangerous (Mx Player)

Remember the sultry siren who took over silver screens with Jism or the dashing young Dr.Armaan Malik charming us on television? Ever since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot, we have been seeing less and less of the reclusive couple, but Vikram Bhatt had other plans as he cast the sizzling pair opposite each other in Dangerous, an Mx Player original. The series follows a police investigation carried out by Neha Singh (Bipasha) when her former lover Aditya’s (Grover) wife is suspiciously kidnapped. A lot of secrets are unearthed as she gets tangled in a thick web of betrayal. Nobody is to be trusted in this game of lies as Neha vows to find the truth, no matter what the cost.

It’s been a while since Bollywood came up with a chilling mystery, the series releases on 14th August.

Bloodshot (Amazon Prime)

Hollywood doesn’t want to miss out on the fun either, as Vin Diesel arrives in India with his sci-fi bonanza, based on comics of the same name. When Ray Garrison and his wife are murdered, little does he know that he will wake up resurrected as a lean mean killing machine with incredible superpowers! As he smells a conspiracy against him, all hell breaks loose with the former marine unleashing hell on the ones that did him wrong. A big-budget visual spectacle, Bloodshot is here to whet your appetite if you crave for that doze of superhero magic. The movie is intended to be the first installment of a huge superhero franchise.