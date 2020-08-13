DotPe Collaborates With McDonald's India (North & East) To Provide Contactless Ordering Solutions

August 13, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Even though life is limping back to normalcy as businesses resume, people are still not comfortable stepping out. Restaurants across the country continued their services through home delivery have witnessed a steep downfall in terms of dine-in numbers.

Standing in the queue and using physical menu cards to order has now become an area of concern for both customers and restaurant owners. To address this issue and enable convenience ordering, Gurgaon-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe has partnered with McDonald’s India (North and East).

The tech platform is currently offering its digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway in all the restaurants of McDonald’s across Delhi-NCR. It aims to enable contactless ordering solutions to selected restaurants across north and east regions by August end.

Customers now visiting any McDonald’s outlet across Delhi-NCR can scan the QR code displayed in the store from their mobile phones to view the menu in their browser. Once the customer settles on a product, he/she can order the item through the phone while remaining seated. The person can even make the payment through the phone using any medium such as UPI, GooglePay, card or PayTM. Further order-related communication will take place on the customer’s WhatsApp number, from McDonald’s business WhatsApp account.

Speaking on the association, Shailaz Nag, co-founder and chief executive officer, DotPe, said, “Since social distancing is the new normal, customer safety remains the prime importance for every restaurant and brand. By using our QR Code and WhatsApp-based Scan-Order-Pay solution, customers can avoid multiple human interventions, maintain social distancing norms and safety while dining in and/or ordering takeaways. We are quite thrilled to team up with McDonald’s. We are confident in seeing significant business upticks, given the relevance of our solution to the current times.’’

On recent collaboration, Robert Hunghanfoo, head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. which operates McDonald’s restaurants in north and east India), said, “Our priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and providing a safe, yet convenient experience, whether it is dine-in or takeaway. With DotPe’s Scan-Order-Pay technology, we are committed to providing a safe and contactless experience to our customers.”

Founded by the former PayU co-founder Nag along with ex-PayU employees Gyanesh Sharma, Anurag Gupta and Varun Jha, DotPe is a technology startup that provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to restaurant and food and beverage brands. Last month, the tech startup collaborated with Nexus malls to provide contactless dining and takeaways. The firm had in July had already onboarded 30 food brands that are using DotPe’s QR based contactless solution. The startup in February also bagged $8 million in seed funding by marquee investors like Naspers (Porseus), Fosun Group and Info Edge Ventures.