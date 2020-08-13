Starting a Business

Free Webinar | August 26: How to Set the Legal Framework for Your Startup

Join Jim Gatto, partner at Sheppard Mullin, as he discusses trademarking products, protecting intellectual property and more.
Free Webinar | August 26: How to Set the Legal Framework for Your Startup
Image credit: wera Rodsawang | Getty Images

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Setting up a new business and want to cover your bases legally? Join us for our live webinar with Jim Gatto, partner at Sheppard Mullin as he shares his experiences from 30+ years helping startups and technology companies trademark products,  protect their intellectual property, and set up solid legal frameworks for their businesses. 

Key takeaways: 

  • How to avoid common legal mistakes made by new business owners 
  • How to protect your intellectual property from a legal standpoint
  • How to prepare your company legally before raising funding

Jim Gatto is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin Washington, D.C. office. Jim leverages his unique combination of nearly 30 years of IP experience, business insights and attention to technology trends to help companies develop IP and other legal strategies that are aligned with their business objectives. His practice focuses on all aspects of intellectual property, internet and technology law, including patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and open source.

