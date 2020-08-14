Ranking 2020: These College Admissions Consultants Can Help With Getting Into a Top College

August 14, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With Ivy League acceptance rates at universities such as Harvard and Columbia plummeting to single digits, many college applicants in the US and Asia are turning to college admissions consultants to improve their odds. But with a plethora of options, choosing the best college admissions consultant can be very difficult. Based on marketplace research and parameters such as the presence of former top-tier college admissions officers as college admissions consultants; size of the college admissions consultant team; use of a team-based approach to college admissions consulting; industry reputation of the college admissions consulting firm; and success rate of students working with the college admissions consulting firm, here is a ranking of some of the top international college admissions consulting firms.

The college admissions consulting firms have been categorized in tiers from tier 1 (highest) to tier 3 (lowest).

Tier 1

Solomon Admissions Consulting

Boasting the deepest bench in the US of over 40 former top-tier college admissions officers, Solomon Admissions Consulting is widely recognized in the marketplace as a go-to firm for high-stakes college admissions consulting. Solomon’s team consists of college admissions consultants from across all areas of college admissions consulting, including STEM and business. They are renowned in the marketplace for their cutting-edge and strategic approach to college admissions consulting, along with their seamless integration of this strategy across all college admissions consultants on their team. Their reputation for being a fierce advocate for their clients translates well to their results, which are in a league of their own. The success rate of their clients at elite colleges is quadruple to quintuple the average acceptance rates at those colleges, with 33.3 per cent of Solomon clients applying to Stanford gaining admission (versus the 4.2 per cent national acceptance rate at Stanford) and 35.3 per cent of Solomon clients applying to Yale gaining admission (versus the 5.9 per cent national acceptance rate at Yale) last year.

College Coach

With a superb team of 30 former college admissions officers, College Coach is a premier college admissions consulting firm. Widely recognized in the college admissions consulting marketplace for both the size and outstanding quality of their college admissions consultants, College Coach possesses a wide range of college admissions consulting expertise ranging from admissions consulting to financial aid consulting. They are known in the industry for not just getting clients into their dream colleges, but also in helping clients find the best fit college for them. College Coach is known in the industry for coming up with personalized solutions and for providing college admissions consulting advice at the highest level from a deep bench of former top-tier college admissions officers. Their success rate is exemplary, with 98 per cent of College Coach clients getting admitted to one of their top-choice colleges and getting clients admitted to Ivy League schools at more than double the average acceptance rates at those schools.

Tier 2

Top Tier Admissions

Top Tier Admissions is highly regarded in the marketplace as a leader in strategic college admissions consulting. With a team of over 10 former top-tier college admissions officers and college admissions consultants, Top Tier Admissions possesses both an impressive depth and breadth of knowledge about all facets of the college admissions process. They are renowned in the college admissions consulting marketplace for their Application Boot Camp, which helps clients prepare strong college applications to their dream schools. They are highly respected in the college admissions consulting marketplace for being strategic thinkers and extremely intellectual and thorough. They boast impressive results, getting numerous students into every Ivy League school each year.

Veritas Prep

With a team of over 10 former top-tier college admissions officers and college admissions consultants, Veritas Prep is widely regarded as a leader in the college admissions consulting marketplace. The use of a centralized platform and depth and breadth of the team at Veritas Prep allows them to collaborate and provide the highest quality college admissions consulting to a wide range of college admissions applicants. With a deep bench of specialists across various areas of college admissions, Veritas provides college admissions consulting support in various areas beyond just admissions consulting, including in helping students prepare for the SAT and ACT. Their success rates are impressive with their clients being admitted regularly to Ivy League and other top colleges.

Tier 3

IvyWise

IvyWise is a world-class college admissions consulting firm that employs a team-based approach with a deep bench of over 20 former top-tier college admissions officers. The breadth and depth of IvyWise’s team is first-rate, with college admissions consultants covering a wide range of schools and areas of study. They are renowned in the marketplace for their incredible dedication to client service, team-based approach and extensive breadth of knowledge on all the top colleges. In addition, their emphasis on helping clients find the best fit college shows in their results, with less than 1 per cent of their college admissions consulting clients transferring out of college. Their success rate is phenomenal, with 92 per cent of clients gaining admission into one or more of their three top-choice schools.

Ivy Coach

With a strong team of former top-tier college admissions officers and the best known college admissions blog in the marketplace, Ivy Coach is a big hitter in the world of elite college admissions consulting. The breadth and depth of the Ivy Coach team is extensive. They are regarded in the college admissions consulting marketplace as being very powerful and persuasive advocates for their college admissions consulting clients, as well as for their straight-shooting approach to college admissions consulting. They have an exceptional success rate, getting many clients into every Ivy League school each year.