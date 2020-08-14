6 Essential Qualities for Becoming an Interior Designer

August 14, 2020 5 min read

Interior design is a growing career field in today’s world. Interior designing will allow you to follow your passions in a creative way if you’re an artist and passionate about it. Everyone wants their home and office to be well designed and decorated, it not only looks good to see but also gives happy and positive vibes to be in that space. Today’s interior designers are not just a normal decorator, they are ‘Professionals’. They need to study and get a degree to practice their skills. To become a successful Interior designer, he/she should have the following basic qualities:

A Creative eye and mind:

Creativity will definitely always come at the top of the list. Anyone who wishes to become an interior designer will have to be highly creative. You will be asked to design and create creative spaces for your clients, there are going to be all types of people with different choices and tastes. Your imagination and creativity have to be diversified. You need to think in an extraordinary and unique way to be different from others. People choose their interior designers based on their skills and uniqueness. You need to think of your work as a blank canvas and every time you get a project, you have to fill it with unique artwork. It should be different and shouldn’t have carbon copies of previous work, then only it can be called Unique. You’ll also have to be focused on both the minor details as well as the overall big picture. Although Interior design is not just about creativity, it’s much more than that. Being creative is a base for everything else.

Senses to identify the trend:

Nowadays everything is based on the trend. People follow internet trends in everything they do. There are various patterns and styles which come in trend and then become outdated. As an interior designer and an artist, you should always keep track of the trend and follow it because people love to do what they see everyone else doing-especially celebrities. If you start predicting and identifying the good trend, it will keep people stuck to you and keep you in demand. And just like that, if you start identifying the bad trends, it will become easier for you and keep your career safe.

Good Communication skills:

Being an interior designer, you’ll have to communicate with a lot of people. Interior designers often work one on one with their clients, managers, workers, contracts, vendors, service providers, etc at various stages like from designing till the execution of the project. That’s why an interior designer should have the ability to work with different types of people, of different personalities. They have to discuss their plans, strategies, and everything else with their clients and team, for that they should be a good speaker and also a good listener. There might come a time when there will be a clash of opinions, at that time you should know how to make your clients understand your point and why it is beneficial.

The ability to Manage things:

Interior design comes with a lot of different work and responsibilities. The most important skill is time management. There are a lot of different things to be worked on and taken care of, an interior designer should know how to divide the work and manage it all together. An interior designer has to work with various people in order to complete one single project. They should also take care that the project gets completed on time and in the budget. An interior designer must be extremely organized. Organizing everything also includes planning schedules, do everything on time, organizing the budget, etc.

Computer skills:

Earlier, Interior design was done by making the designs by hand. These days, almost all the interior designers use computer-based design programs and software to create a visual representation of their plans. But anyhow the self-made designs are very helpful too. An interior designer should know how to use both of them and make the most out of it. These days people follow trends, they want what they see others doing. They see different things on the internet and want the same for themselves. Today’s interior designers use this thing as their plus point to get more clients. People can be targeted using social media and the internet. You just need to figure out the perfect way to attract and connect to people.

Getting inspiration from everything:

Never stop taking inspiration from anything and everything around you. Nature is the most inspiring thing. You can get inspiration from everything you see, touch, feel, eat, smell, and hear. It has the power to inspire us in its simplest form. It is very important as an Interior designer to never dampen your senses. Everything you do or see can give you a different idea for your new designs and patterns.