Why Philanthropy is Essential for Business?

August 14, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Bill Gates, each of those Rock Stars of Business are successful entrepreneurs. This list of names isn’t just a small sample size of entrepreneurs either. This generosity is a common thread that unites entrepreneurs all over the world. Each and every one of these people are also known for their emphasis on philanthropy.

Companies are always on the lookout for ideas that bring good business. This is the rationale why leading companies invest many dollars in marketing, product innovations, and technology advancements. Businesses are only as effective as their employees – and employees are beginning to demand attention to corporate responsibility, philanthropy included. It’s a part of a bigger shift in society where employees want their employer to balance the pursuit of profit. Employees are measuring the success of their careers and the businesses they work for in both advancement and positive impact on the world around them.

Not only does philanthropy work to unravel a social problem that our community faces, it helps provide opportunities to today’s society. In doing this, the philanthropist is providing the chance for somebody to achieve an education that they might not be ready to afford otherwise. If they're unable to supply the cash , they will still volunteer for the university or non-profit organization, to assist raise the cash for scholarships. In general, the philanthropists are providing long-term solutions which will be utilized in the longer term .

It’s clear to management how these investments can help improve profitability, grow a bigger customer base, and fulfill other core business needs. Philanthropy satisfies the deepest of human needs – needs that can't be met with money, recognition or success. By partaking in charitable events and campaigns, you can provide your employees with so much more value in their work. The entrepreneurs who succeed are ready to recognize and take opportunities for fulfillment. One of these opportunities is that of being more philanthropic, such as by giving back to the community. Philanthropy has been considered great for business for many years.

When your employees are engaged in a charitable project, this might be out of their comfort zone and regular work schedule. They’re brainstorming new and different ideas and methods , which can pump fresh energy into your company. They’ll also develop new skills, which will help to boost their self-confidence and make them better employees when they’re working on your business goals.

1.Philanthropy Gives a Greater Meaning to the Company

Obviously, every company is in business to form money, but having a vision and duty that goes beyond the goal of turning a profit . Embracing this vision of giving back to the community can revitalize the initial energy and drive that led to the creation of your company within the first place.

2.Building your brand

Philanthropy also builds and supports a brand. Think of the NFL and United Way. The league has done an excellent job associating itself and therefore the guys with a successful organization that does good work for communities throughout the country. A well-developed philanthropic program will resonate with clients on a deep, emotional level that goes beyond any creative advertising campaign .”

3.Community Support and Market Creation

A major advantage that companies glean from their philanthropic practices is that the support of communities and therefore the surrounding markets. Essentially, by using profits derived from the community to benefit that same community (filled with its customers) businesses can greatly increase their prospects of future revenue flows. Supporting a community can cause greater local economic success - creating income which will then be used at the business. For impoverished areas or those without experience with particular products, philanthropy can actually be used to create a market.

4.Philanthropy Makes You Liked As A Leader

When you and your employees work together on a charitable cause, you strive towards a common goal. However, as an entrepreneur, you have to be a leader who listens and engages with his/her team to make that happen. Encourage employees to share ideas and thoughts they'll have, because this may not only ensure success for your philanthropy, but also create a robust and supportive workplace filled with higher levels of engagement.

5.Philanthropy Helps to Boost Engagement and Productivity

To see these benefits, create a company philanthropy program that encourages employees to urge involved. Allow employees to select the charities they want to donate to, create crowdfunding campaigns, and use paid volunteering to amplify their impact. By giving employees the ability to choose the charity they benefit, with tools that help them make a bigger impact, you help them become more invested in the process.

Giving back to your community is additionally good for business. Think about it. Philanthropy helps build relationships with clients and potential clients. It helps build and support your brand. Companies gained a more favorable image within the public and therefore the artists received much-needed support. There are many good reasons why your business should be giving back to the community – and it’s not just about how the community or charitable organization benefits. Philanthropy can make your business more successful.