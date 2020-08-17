Who'll Be Crowned The Winners Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0? Find Out By Tuning In To Entrepreneur Middle East Live On August 27, 2020

August 17, 2020 3 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East and Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, invite you to the final ceremony of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0 on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10am (UAE).

The annual contest gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to become part of Dubai’s strategy to elevate the city into a global platform for innovation-focused businesses.

Having launched in January, this year’s edition of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition has seen startups working in the fields of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity participate for a chance to win AED150,000 in total cash prizes, as well as a host of other benefits that includes mentorship, training, and more.

Ten startups have now been shortlisted as the finalists for the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0—these companies include:

ProvenMed Global FZ LLC is disrupting the urinary incontinence care market and transforming the lives of patients and people of determination by offering them an active lifestyle with the use of its innovative wearable device, ActivGo.

is disrupting the urinary incontinence care market and transforming the lives of patients and people of determination by offering them an active lifestyle with the use of its innovative wearable device, ActivGo. VYND is an entertainment guidebook that supports the industry in optimizing the connection between audience and content through artificial intelligence.

is an entertainment guidebook that supports the industry in optimizing the connection between audience and content through artificial intelligence. PlasticFri is a revolutionary technology offering 100% biodegradable and compostable products made from agricultural waste and non-edible plants.

is a revolutionary technology offering 100% biodegradable and compostable products made from agricultural waste and non-edible plants. Callix is a highly customizable and intelligent cloud based call answering solution that combines technology and human intervention to offer seamless 24/7 multilingual support and data analytics for businesses of any size, while being 95% cheaper than existing solutions.

is a highly customizable and intelligent cloud based call answering solution that combines technology and human intervention to offer seamless 24/7 multilingual support and data analytics for businesses of any size, while being 95% cheaper than existing solutions. Uqudo addresses the identity challenge- this company helps governments, financial service institutions, telcos, and large enterprises to offer a customer-focused, instant, paperless, formless, and cashless experience-focused approach.

addresses the identity challenge- this company helps governments, financial service institutions, telcos, and large enterprises to offer a customer-focused, instant, paperless, formless, and cashless experience-focused approach. Caddie Engineering LLC offers a new air filtering technology that captures and deactivates pathogens and harmful pollutants.

offers a new air filtering technology that captures and deactivates pathogens and harmful pollutants. Lexyom offers legal solutions for tomorrow, which are necessary to grow and support technology and development.

offers legal solutions for tomorrow, which are necessary to grow and support technology and development. BeXel is the first cloud inspection management software in the MENA region that helps inspection companies digitize their entire process, go paperless, and save time by completing tasks 10x faster.

is the first cloud inspection management software in the MENA region that helps inspection companies digitize their entire process, go paperless, and save time by completing tasks 10x faster. Cerebian declares itself to be the world's first Brain Operating System.

declares itself to be the world's first Brain Operating System. ONE MOTO is an enterprise that aims to provide sustainable, electric transport solutions to service the first/last mile and food delivery industry.

These ten startups will pitch their enterprises in front of a panel of judges at a virtual event happening on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10am (UAE). Join us on the date to find out who will be crowned the winners of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 5.0- click here to register and be a part of this event!