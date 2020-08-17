A Guide to Understanding the Difference Between Trading and Investing

August 17, 2020 5 min read

The world of business never ceases to amaze people working in various sectors for the kind of growth they have been witnessing over the past few years. Take the example of any business industry, there have been drastic and massive transformations, which have taken place and this has been possible for the kind of developments technology has made and most importantly the kind of revolutions that people have brought into their respective fields through their knowledge, business acumen and skills.

The world of finance has also seen a surge in its growth for the kind of traders and investors it has given birth to. Although many people use the words trading and investing interchangeably, it must be noted that they are two different worlds, and they both pursue their goals in different ways, working on the line of seeking profits in the stock market. Any person entering the stock market industry, whether as a trader or as an investor, must possess the level of understanding and the skills to sustain in the competitive market industry.

Below are some of the differences between trading and investing that people must understand to ultimately reach their goals of wealth creation.

• The difference in the period: Traders are the ones who quickly jump in and out of stocks in a matter of weeks, days or in some cases, even minutes. They do this to earn short-term profits and focus on the stock's technical factors. They continuously focus on how the stock will move next and in which direction and how, as a trader, they can make profits from those moves. Investors, on the other hand, have long-term goals and a wider approach, where they think in terms of a long time and even years and hold the stocks through the many ups and downs of the market.

• The difference in attributes: To be a part of the financial world and work as an individual with different goals in mind, there are also certain attributes of a trader and an investor that makes them apart. Traders need to display their discipline as they are the ones on the go always with the stock markets, where they need to have discipline in terms of risk management, profit booking targets and stop losses, amongst many other things. An investor, on the other hand, needs to have the quality of patience and know how to wait to fulfill their long-term goals in the volatile market. Investors need to have other attributes like sustenance and adaptability as well, and since all this requires a lot of time, being patient is an essential attribute for them.

• Difference between protecting capital and taking the risk: People think that the primary job of the trader is only to analyze the markets and knowing which way will it go. However, their job is not only about doing that. Traders are the ones who enter the market with finite capital. Whether a trader is a small-time trader or otherwise, it must be remembered that since the capital is finite, the risk has to be managed by traders for protecting their capital. The investors on the opposite side are the ones who must have the conviction in their approach and views. This view and conviction need to be something that has to be against all types of odds and unfavourable situations. Hence, investing is about knowing all kinds of possibilities and also being sure about a particular view.

• Difference between art and skills: Some people distinguish between traders and investors by giving a simple example of cricket. They say trading is like one day cricket. There are so many cricketers and skillful players who display their skills by hitting many fours and sixes in order to score more in the one-day format. Traders are skilled in the many technical aspects of the market and also learn to make higher profits in a given time. Whereas, investors show their art like players of the test match format. They know how to analyze the ever-evolving stock markets and also learn many fundamentals of the business for staying for long, being committed.

• The difference in being flexible and Uni-directional: If Investors find that the target has been achieved and are not convinced about the stock, the best alternative for them remains to exit the stock. This should be the case even when the investor holds on to the stock and the company constantly only shows deteriorating business. The best option for them then is to exit the stock and buy again later only if justified. This is the long-side process of playing the market for investors. The traders; however are the ones who play the market on short-term goals and can borrow and short equities on an intraday basis. They can even sell the futures on the stock, sell call options or buy out options based on the amount of risk they wish to take. This shows that flexibility is what needed for traders who can play the market on the short side.

There are a few other differences as well between trading and investing like traders ride on momentum, some of them have made it big by betting against the markets; however, such opportunities rarely come and are very few. Investors are more about focusing on value and are known to be indifferent to momentum's flow and the market's direction or move