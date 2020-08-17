Gurgaon's gogoBus Acquires BusYar To Expand Its Market Operations

August 17, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurgaon-based gogoBus—a full-stack smart bus startup—announced that it has acquired Ranchi’s bus transport aggregator BusYar. In a statement, gogoBus called the move as a strategic plan and is a part of its expansion plan. The acquisition is an all-stock deal for an undisclosed amount. After the acquisition, BusYar’s founders will join gogoBus’s core team.

Founded in January 2020 by Amit Gupta and Avinash Singh Bagri, gogoBus aims to standardize bus service across the country and provide safe and premium bus services.

Before the lockdown, gogoBus was operational predominantly in north India. However, with the acquisition, the brand will now foray in eastern India with initial routes such as Ranchi-Dhanbad, Ranchi-Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur-Patna and Ranchi-Jamshedpur.

Commenting on the acquisition, Amit Gupta, co-founder, gogoBus, said, “This acquisition is a synergistic fit for us and will play a vital role in strengthening our vision to be the front runners in defining the new norms of travel via bus across India. The idea is to transform the basic bus transport into a premium bus service across Eastern India, our target is to cover Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. We are also very excited to have BusYar co-founders and operations head on board. We are determined to bring the best customer experience to all bus users across the country”.

Earlier in March, AI-based travel app ixigo invested an undisclosed amount in gogoBus.

According to Devashish Sinha, co-founder, BusYar, “Having experienced the bus infrastructure in Europe, we launched BusYar in 2019 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The idea behind this merger is a similar thought process of building a standardized premium bus service company. We decided to merge with gogoBus to cater to a larger audience. We are quite excited to face the market as one brand and bring the best to our consumers”.