Acquisitions

Gurgaon's gogoBus Acquires BusYar To Expand Its Market Operations

With this acquisition, gogoBus's area of operations will expand to the eastern region of the country
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gurgaon's gogoBus Acquires BusYar To Expand Its Market Operations
Image credit: gogoBus
gogoBus

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurgaon-based gogoBus—a full-stack smart bus startup—announced that it has acquired Ranchi’s bus transport aggregator BusYar. In a statement,  gogoBus called the move as a strategic plan and is a part of its expansion plan. The acquisition is an all-stock deal for an undisclosed amount. After the acquisition, BusYar’s founders will join gogoBus’s core team.

Founded in January 2020 by Amit Gupta and Avinash Singh Bagri, gogoBus aims to standardize bus service across the country and provide safe and premium bus services.

Before the lockdown, gogoBus was operational predominantly in north India. However, with the acquisition, the brand will now foray in eastern India with initial routes such as Ranchi-Dhanbad, Ranchi-Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur-Patna and Ranchi-Jamshedpur.

Commenting on the acquisition, Amit Gupta, co-founder, gogoBus, said, “This acquisition is a synergistic fit for us and will play a vital role in strengthening our vision to be the front runners in defining the new norms of travel via bus across India. The idea is to transform the basic bus transport into a premium bus service across Eastern India, our target is to cover Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. We are also very excited to have BusYar co-founders and operations head on board. We are determined to bring the best customer experience to all bus users across the country”.

Earlier in March, AI-based travel app ixigo invested an undisclosed amount in gogoBus.

According to Devashish Sinha, co-founder, BusYar, “Having experienced the bus infrastructure in Europe, we launched BusYar in 2019 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The idea behind this merger is a similar thought process of building a standardized premium bus service company. We decided to merge with gogoBus to cater to a larger audience. We are quite excited to face the market as one brand and bring the best to our consumers”.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Deloitte Expresses Intention To Acquire Keytree's Business and Assets To Bolster Digital Transformation Services

Acquisitions

ConveGenius Acquires Gray Matters To Boosts AI-Based Assessment Products

Acquisitions

Byju's Acquires WhiteHat Jr For $300 Mn