RIP Director Nishikant Kamat: 5 Movies That Changed Bollywood's Thriller and Action Genre

The year 2020 has been an unfortunate one for Bollywood. While the year began with some hits, the later part turned into the most unpropitious one.

We lost some legends and renowned personalities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput. And now it is director Nishikant Kamat who breathed his last on August 17, 2020 at the 50. Best known for his films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and Madaari, the filmmaker was hospitalised in a critical condition and was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections. Admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli he was on ventilator support, fighting for life and death.

Earlier there were rumours about the demise of the filmmaker and actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and clarified tweeting, “Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him.”

Later, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and confirmed the same saying, “I will miss you, my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.”

Randeep Hooda also took to his Twitter and wrote, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat”

Anyone who has followed Kamat's career will see the man is known and critically acclaimed for his understanding of screenplay and direction.

From Bollywood to the Marathi film industry, the maker has created some masterpiece that will always be remembered. In 2005, he made his directorial debut with the Marathi movie ‘Dombivali Fast’ in which went to become the biggest Marathi film of that year. The movies also bagged the ‘National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi’ in 2006.

While the industry is saddened by his demise, let's take this moment and appreciate some great piece of art and entertainment that he had created. Bringing you a list of his movies that transformed the thriller, suspense, and action genre in Bollywood. While the industry has created several films in this genre, Kamat's work is an example of creating films that keeps you hooked to the screen and gives you goosebumps.

Dombivali Fast

They say movies are a mirror image of society and every individual. Kamat's directorial debut brilliantly brings the story of our lives, watching this movie you will surely resonate with one or the other character. The movie was inspired by Joel Schumacher’s thriller, Falling Down, which starred Michael Douglas. Starring Sandeep Kulkarni, the movie revolves around the life of a middle-class man who reaches his break out. He begins to lash out against the system and becomes a vigilante.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

The horrific terrorist attacks in local trains in 2006, changed the lives of millions in Mumbai. Starring Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Vijay Maurya, Kay Kay Menon, Soha Ali Khan, and the late Irrfan Khan the movie Mumbai Meri Jaan takes us through lives of six characters. The movie brilliantly shows how the media functions, how there is a class divide, and a different understanding of nationalism. and trust us the climax will leave an imprint in your mind forever.

Madaari

A remake of the Kevin Costner drama, A Perfect World, the movie the Indian movie Madaari stars the late Irrfan Khan. the movie shows Khan kidnapping Home Minister's son and why he has done so is a mystery. The movie slowly and steadily reveals the plot and shows a bond developing between the kidnapper and the kid. The highlight of the movie is

Force

This one of Kamat's work did wonders on the box office and was loved by the critics as well. Starring John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza Vidyut Jammwal, Force was an adaptation of Tamil hit, Kaakha Kaakha. The music and the action sequence of the film still make you talk about it.

Drishyam

The remake of the Malayalam blockbuster by the same name, Drishyam is undoubtedly one of the best thrillers Bollywood has seen to date. Starring Ishita Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, the movie revolves around a murder and how a common man goes to length to save his family. Tabu and Devgn in one frame will give you goosebumps. It is also one of the highest-rated Bollywood movies on IMBD.