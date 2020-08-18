VC Funding

Lightspeed Closes Third India-focused Fund With $275 Mn

Fund III brings Lightspeed's total capital under management in India above USD 1 billion
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lightspeed Closes Third India-focused Fund With $275 Mn
Image credit: Lightspeed India Partners

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Multi-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners today announced close of its third fund at USD275 million.  

Fund III brings the top Silicon Valley fund’s total capital under management in India above USD 1 billion.

The fresh investment vehicle comes nearly two years after Lightspeed closed its second India fund at USD 175 million. In 2015, it had raised the first India-focused of USD 135 million. So far, Lightspeed has pumped over USD 750 million in India through the two dedicated funds and its global arm.

In India, Lightspeed has been an early backer of some tech startups that have overtime grown to become unicorns or are soon to be unicorns. This list includes education technology startup Byju’s, power marketplace Indian Energy Exchange, healthcare Saas startup Innovaccer, hospitality unicorn Oyo, and B2b e-commerce platform Udaan, among others.

Lightspeed India Partners Team

“Lightspeed has partnered with founders at early stages, as early as pre-product or pre-traction in many cases. More than 80 per cent of its investments have been committed to firms at seed or series A stages,” the firm said in a statement.

The fund said it will continue to focus on early stages of innovation and work with founders to support them through their growth lifecycle, including the growth capital pool of over USD 3 billion raised recently in its global funds. “With this fund, as with each of its previous funds, Lightspeed remains committed more than ever, to its mission of partnering with bold entrepreneurs building exceptional companies of tomorrow.”

This development comes at a time when a slew of global funds are closing new funds. Last week, Rocketship.vc, one-fourth of whose portfolio consists of Indian startups, closed its second fund at USD 100 million (INR 747 crore), whereas Sequoia capital India raised USD 1.3 billion for India and Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Rocketship.vc Closes Second Global VC Fund at $100 Mn

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

VC Funding

Rocketship.vc Closes Second Global VC Fund at $100 Mn

VC Funding

Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide

VC Funding

Interested in VC Funding? These 4 Statistics Tell You Exactly What You Need to Know.