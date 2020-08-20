What Is D614G? Everything You Need to Know About 10 Times More Infectious Covid Mutation

August 20, 2020 3 min read

The Covid-19 pandemic has given researchers, scientists one of the biggest challenges of the lifetime. With testings are still undergoing, no treatment for coronavirus has found till now. Russia has begun production of the vaccine, however by when it will be available around the globe is still certain.

The characteristics of the virus are still unknown and medical experts are trying to get a better understanding of it. Covid-19 was caused by SARS-CoV-2 and now D614G, a new mutation has been detection. Said to be ten times more infectious than coronavirus, the new virus changes the symptoms, treatments, and other factors.

What is D614G and Why Is It Called So?

SARS-CoV-2 is the official name of the virus that causes COVID-19. Coronavirus is made of spike proteins and the recently discovered mutant of the virus is called D614G. As per the experts, D614G is present in the proteins and changes the amino acid position at 614, from D (aspartic acid) to G (glycine). That's how it is named D614G.

The Cases Detected:

The D614G mutation was first detected in Europe in February in a swap sample. The mutated strain was recently reported in Malaysia on Monday and is said to be ten times more infectious than coronavirus. The train was carried by a restaurant owner and has infected at least 45 people. In the past few months, the strain has been found in circulation in various parts of Italy and New York. Thought the mutant was recently reported, about 97 per cent of global samples have this strain present.

10 Times More Infectious:

Researches claim that D614G strain has a higher viral load and infectious pattern than that of virus 'Wuhan1'. As per the lab studies the original strain infects up to 4 cell lines while the new one is ten times more infectious. Some studies also state that the new strain might be more transmissible than the first one. However, as these are the results of the lab studies, the original result might be different when in contact with humans.

Will the Vaccine Help?

Medical experts state that till now the mutant only brings changes in the protein spike and most likely won't affect the immunogenicity much. This means the vaccine is made for Covid-19 can be used for the D614G strain as well. As long as the mutant isn't aggressive, the treatment works. However, anything can be officially only said once the Vaccine is out and real results can be seen.

The Outcome:

Nothing much can still be said about the D614G variant. The revelation of how dangerous the mutant is has brought the worst fear of experts forward. Covid-19 has already affected people's lives and increased mortality rates around the globe.

The world is still suffering from the ongoing pandemic. One can't even think of the possible threat and disaster the D614G can lead to. The only question at the moment is what is the real threat does D614G poses for humanity? Till we know things better let's take precautions such as social distancing, quarantines as coronavirus is scary.