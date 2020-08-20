The Transformative Story of This Spiritual Coach

August 20, 2020 4 min read

Reaching the age of 30 and having a ‘perfect life’ is undoubtedly the achievement of many people. For Adam Jablin, however, it was the opposite. Noted for being a businessman with an ideal family, financial stability, and good looks, he had almost everything anyone could want.

He was under pressure to take over the reins of a major family-run lace manufacturing company that was a leader in the world market. Jablin was consumed with pressure and responsibility, which led him down a path of substance abuse.

However, family intervention came at just the right time to save Jablin.

He was taken to Hanley Center, where his journey to recovery was fraught with great challenges. Overcoming an addiction is not easy. Confronting his illness directly by seeing its reflection in other sick people allowed Jablin to see beyond it.

Guidance from spiritual teachers, psychiatrists and doctors was a key aspect. Jablin had all the help he needed to walk to safety into his new life. A renewed man was the result of this journey.

The beginning of a new journey

Once he recovered from his addictions, Jablin returned to his life. This time with a different vision and a grace and determination to do things better. “I saw how to lead our super staff by example. I knew how to inspire, with my unique spiritual and emotional approach to business. I had the ability to see people’s strengths and weaknesses and figure out where they would thrive. I found the power within myself to create momentum. Most of all, I showed love and respect to each and every employee. And it was all due to my recovery!”

The family decided to sell the business and Jablin launched his new career. Although he says it was one of the most difficult decisions, it was a decisive step in starting to build his path. "It was finally time to be me.”

This whole process led him to change his perspective and understand that, like him, many other people need to take this step in their lives, get out of their addictions, regain their security, eliminate their fears and let go of their denials, but they don't have enough support. It is at this point that he decided to undertake a new project.

Jablin becomes a spiritual coach and mentor. His mission is to bring hope to people who are really in a time of darkness, to reconnect them with their enthusiasm, and to help them along the difficult road to recovery and restoration.

"My classic tale of descent and redemption, told with humor and heart, can unleash the Superman hidden in each of us.”

A leap of faith

THE HERO PROJECT is the name of the one-on-one training programme Jablin has developed. The main objective of this path that Jablin undertakes with people for 90 days, is to guide them to move from pain to power. "From zero to hero."

Since his programme, he has had the opportunity to meet with celebrities, public figures, athletes, businessmen, musicians, and many other important people who have decided to transform their lives.

For Jablin, all people who are going through a bad experience need to know that they are not alone. With only faith, willingness, and motivation it is possible to leave behind that bad moment that blocks the possibility of continuing with his life is what his programme wants to transmit to those who need it.

From Sick Superman to a Sober one

Going through all this way of overcoming and now carrying words of encouragement was not at all possible for Jablin without counting his experience. That people know him and know where he comes from, his moments of tribulation, and the journey that led to his recovery is elementary. And it is from this need that his latest project, Lotsaholic: From a Sick to Sober Superman, was born.

The book is a reflection of the path that Jablin has taken, but it is also an invitation to recovery and the opportunity to discover the superhero that every person hides inside and will be able to recover security and love in itself.

Transmitting his experience from simplicity and naturalness, but also with a real knowledge of the spiritual and the valuable. Adam combines both aspects in his book and his project to spiritually and mentally enrich the people who require it.

Currently, he is focused on the growth of both. Touring his book and further strengthening The Hero Project are two important aspects of his life. Jablin, work as he does, and enjoy every aspect of it, as never before.