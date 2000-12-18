Respecting Your Family Business's Elders

The importance of honoring your elders affects the business and everyone involved.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to your business's elders for advice or historical perspective often creates an emeritus status for them. Ask them for their advice not only because you want to keep them involved, but also because they have some terrific ideas.

Often, a retired leader will be willing to take on a project that others don't have time for. Whatever the project, it takes on greater significance simply because an erstwhile leader is spearheading it.

Remember to honor and respect your elders, and show it in traditional ways. And make no mistake about the effect that respect and honor for elders has on your employees. It can add to the esprit de corps within a company. And when employees feel good about their company, their enthusiasm is communicated to customers, and customers have a higher degree of satisfaction with the product the company provides.

It's important to keep in mind, however, that respect for elders doesn't mean younger generations shouldn't make changes. Those executives in their 30s, 40s and 50s will be leading their family businesses into the new millennium-and they need to use their gifts, talents and insights just as their elders did in their leadership days.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'