Staying on Top: The Story of This Real Estate Expert

August 20, 2020

Roofing houses, losing money, sleeping on his friends' couch, even learning about the pitfalls of success, this has been the road traveled by Ricky Carruth. A young entrepreneur, an expert in real estate who went from living in the darkness of his fears and defeats to understanding the essence of effort and overcoming obstacles to achieve his goals.

A beginning of trials and falls could have marked another course in the life of this young man. However, his conviction took him much further and in 2008, he started as a real estate agent from scratch. This time, with a higher value, establishing "relationships over transactions".

This motto has stayed with him ever since, and it's precisely because of it that in 2014 he managed to sell more than 100 properties in the year as a single agent to become the number one RE/MAX agent in Alabama. He hit the number one spot in the state in 2014, 2017 and 2018 as he has continued to close over 100 properties per year every year since, and is still going.

This gave way to a new path and in 2017, in addition to selling, was dedicated to training agents in the area of real estate to contribute to their professional strengthening. The first free real estate trainer in the world has given him great recognition and influence in the real estate environment and at a business level. Helping thousands of people triple their income.

Zero to Diamond, Carruth's first real estate training programme, was launched in 2017 and currently has more than 32,000 agents around the world training to improve their sales system. In addition, he still closes over 100 properties per year as a single real estate agent. All this allowed him to leave RE/MAX and evolve. Joining forces with the future of real estate: eXp Realty.

Steps to the goal

Walking towards the goal has been an arduous process for this young agent and coach. However, learning and growth has been remarkable and has allowed him to increasingly focus on achieving his goals. How did he do it? Here are some of the aspects that have characterized him.

Having clear goals

Once he recovered from his bankruptcy and episodes of alcoholism, Carruth focused his life on what he wanted to achieve. Initially, becoming a reputable real estate agent. And later, this concept evolved positively. Helping others achieve their goals in real estate became a reason to continue.

That is why it is important to have clear objectives as a highly relevant aspect to start building the road to success.

Building more relationships over transactions

If there is one thing that has distinguished it over time, it is the characteristic of building more value links than making a sale. He emphasizes that it has been the need to be a millionaire that has led him to make different mistakes.

For this reason, he focuses his efforts on bringing value to people's lives through experiences, rather than simply selling and increasing their income.

Getting rid of negativism

Fear and laziness are the biggest challenges this young man has had to go through to get where he is today. These have been his greatest paralyzers. Nevertheless, he assures that once overcome, it is possible to see beyond the near possibilities and set goals that in other circumstances might seem impossible.

Mentality is everything

For Carruth, success has nothing to do with competition or market. It's about your mentality. It's the self-imposed limitations that determine the path each person chooses. Once you limit your thoughts, you limit your actions and you lock in the possibilities of what you can achieve.

"Success is based on what you can handle," says Carruth.

Failure is part of the process

Once you go through difficult times you realize that these are also part of the process. Welcoming difficult times and handling them properly will eliminate weakness and give way to the strength that will lead to actions that will lead to your goals.

Don't reject a client

For this young entrepreneur, turning down a customer is not an option. It ensures that it is more valuable to work hand in hand with people and help them achieve their goals. Establish commitments, ideas and plans that help create a real connection, that bring value to the customer's life.

Far from retiring, Carruth finds himself in the continuity of his projects. He considers changing his focus for the future, but not stopping to create options to help others strengthen their knowledge.

He assures that for new entrepreneurs the challenge is to establish commitments of up to five years in strict routine and dedication. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on the idea that nothing happens overnight. "If you do the right thing, the results will come in time.”