PM Modi To Share The Innovation Agenda At TiE Global Summit

TiE-Hyderabad will be conducting its annual flagship conference for entrepreneurs across the world—TiE Global Summit 2020—in December 2020. The summit will take place online due to the ongoing pandemic.

The summit will provide a stage to discuss the challenges faced by entrepreneurs. It will also provide a platform for funding and deep understanding of how to grow and scale businesses.

The summit will be hosting 20,000 delegates from across the country, over 200 investors, more than 10 world leaders, Star Speakers and many more.

The conference will seek the presence of global leaders such as Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and renowned philanthropist; Sundar Pichai, CEO at Google;Tim Cook, CEO at Apple; Satya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft; and many others.

The annual summit will see the presence of global political leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Crown Prince Of the Empire of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and others.

The summit will likely be addressed by nobel laureates such as Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee, Dalai Lama, Kailash Satyarthi, Mohammad Yunus and Malala Yousafzai.

The conference will also witness the presence of thought leaders such as Sathguru, Narayan Murthy, Mohandas Pai, Sridharan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, etc.

Entrepreneur India is a media partner for this summit.