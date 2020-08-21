Actor Sanjana Sanghi Partners to Spread Cancer Care Awareness and Believe Genuine Intention Pays Off

August 21, 2020 4 min read

Debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi rose to fame with ‘Dil Bechara’. Her portray of Kizie Basu in Bollywood adaption of 'Fault in Our Stars' fighting thyroid cancer has been loved by many and now in real life, it has helped her to spread awareness.

Having played the role of a cancer patient and spend time with cancer survivors to prep for the character made her realize how there is a lack of cancer awareness in India. Understanding that there is a need to spread knowledge about the same, she has partnered with Onco.com, an online cancer care platform, to launch the campaign #FightCancerWithOnco.

Creating Cancer Awareness and Guidance:

The move aims to create awareness on personalized cancer care which is available on Onco's e-platform. Promoting the campaign, the company launched two videos where Sanjana spoke about the problems that a cancer patient face and how Onco through their network of experts can guide and provide them with the right treatment.

A life of cancer patients doesn't just give toll to the one suffering but everyone involved with them. The right information and treatment can make a huge difference. However, there is a lack of counsel, guidance and a lot of times the diagnoses taken is at a later stage. What India as a nation requires for such disease is a dedicated institute and platform that can work towards creating a real difference.

The Association:

Talking about what made Sanjana connect with the campaign she told Entrepreneur India, "What made me connect with the campaign is the deep emotional connection to the experiences of the young cancer survivors that I only could have learned after spending the kind of time I did at the Indian Cancer Society while preparing for Kizie. While essaying the character of the young cancer survivor and trying my best to understand her pain and portray that on-screen."

Genuine Intention and Genuine Intend:

The point of any campaign is to create a real difference and that's where the true intention lies. When asked about creating a true impact she said, "I have been involved in humanitarian work since I was in university since 2014 now. I have partnered with Onco as a brand and I have realized that genuine intention and genuine intend always pays off. We are bringing information about Onco being a cancer e-platform that links survivor to support groups and cancer specialists. I feel that the circle gets fulfilled to the best by making people aware, guide them to the right platforms, and hope that assures positive change."

Every actor relates to something and associate with an initiative that identifies with their perspective. Sharing something similar Sanjana highlighted a very true thought, "When partnering with any cause, one of the most important things is - Does it resonate with my true experience? Do I have a perspective on it? Will we be able to drive an actual change? With this partnership, I felt like I was able to achieve all those three things. So that was my motivation to partner with the brand."

Onco.com’s CEO and Co-Founder, Rashie Jain on choosing the actors as the face of the campaign she said, “Sanjana’s character in the movie resembles a young Onco.com patient very closely - someone who wants to lead a normal life but is also fighting a battle with cancer every day. They want to get the right care and want to get better. After watching the movie, we felt that Sanjana would be able to connect very well with all our cancer patients and their families. She will also help us drive awareness about how Onco.com is bridging the gap by helping patients get access to the right information by connecting them with top cancer experts and providing them the care they need. We are very excited to have her represent Onco and share our vision with our customers.”

The move comes with good intention and clearly, there is a need for an expert platform that can guide and give life-support to the cancer patients.