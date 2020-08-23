Technology

Listen Up: Apple Airpods Pro

These earbuds are small, but mighty featuring the Apple-designed H1 chip that powers everything from sound to Siri.
Listen Up: Apple Airpods Pro
Image credit: Apple

Columnist
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple extends its Airpods range with Airpods Pro, which offer active noise cancellation for immersive sound. Don’t worry though.

You don’t have to block out the world if you don’t want to. Transparency mode makes it possible to hear what’s going on around you. You can also choose from three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips that click into place.

 Apple Airpods Pro. Source: Apple

To help you find the best fit – and get the best sound – Apple offers an Ear Tip Fit Test. These earbuds are small, but mighty featuring the Apple-designed H1 chip that powers everything from sound to Siri.

Airpods Pro are impeccably designed with a Wireless Charging Case that delivers more than 24 hours or battery life to keep you powered up on the go. Just like Airpods, Airpods Pro connect seamlessly to your iPhone or Apple Watch.

