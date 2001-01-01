A Better Plan

Organizing your day-to-day is just a click away.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

You could pony up a fistful of dollars to buy a paper-based organizer/calendar to keep you on track in the new century-or, just maybe, a Web-based organizer will do a better job for you.

The leaders in paper products are rushing to offer online versions, and you can't beat the price. (They're free.) What's the hitch? The biggest one is that these cybercalendars are often painfully slow.

But there are also big pluses. Just think, wherever you have an Internet connection, you can access your calendar-it's always just a few mouse clicks away. Another advantage: With computerized calendars, it's easy to shift around meetings and maintain group schedules, so the whole team is in sync.

These days, the Web is awash with hundreds of choices-but three in particular deserve a closer look. Franklin Planner fans gravitate toward www.planner.com, which bills itself as "The Franklin Planner Online." Meantime, Day-Timer Digital-the Web version of the venerable DayTimer-unbashfully bills itself as "the Web's most powerful personal organizer." Both are industrial strength, with enough flexibility to accommodate most entrepreneurs. But be sure to check out AnyDay.com, a spiffy start-up that has proved slick enough to get acquired by Palm recently. Particularly attractive: It offers easy synchronization with Palm OS, Microsoft Outlook and Lotus Organizer.

Test drive all three calendar sites-and go with the one that best suits your work style.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). E-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

