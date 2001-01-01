Your best fitness coach may be right at your fingertips.

January 1, 2001 1 min read

It's hard to stay fit when you're putting in long days building a business. That's exactly why the Web may be your best fitness coach ever-whenever you're at your desk, there are fitness sites waiting for you to click in and start shaping up. A prime starting place: MyFitnessClub, which provides personalized information and tools to help you maximize your workout. The site offers plenty of encouragement and tips. Members pay $5 per month, but joining gives you free benefits (like discount coupons good at online retailers or a free, $50-value assessment of your wellness).

Want free? Surf into World Fitness Organization, a site that's short on glitz but long on information and resources. Don't miss the "Ask the Experts" link.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). E-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.