How often does a Nevada corporation need to hold a shareholder meeting? When must Delaware corporations report to shareholders? It's easy to incorporate, and you can do it pretty much wherever you wish. But it's also easy to lose track of the many filings different states impose on their corporations. Fail to take the necessary steps, and your company just may dissolve around you. That's where Compliance Watch comes in. Tell it the facts about your company (particularly the state of incorporation), and it will nag you when necessary steps come due.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). E-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

