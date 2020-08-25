This Award-Winning Real Estate Firm Makes Its Biggest Move Yet

August 25, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Adam Olsen Team, known for its extraordinary ability to generate a tremendous amount of real estate sales volume and transactions, has outdone themselves yet again. They have recently acquired The Commercial Professionals, a top-performing commercial real estate brokerage company with over $51 million in commercial listings.

Founded just six-and-half years ago by Adam Olsen, who was only 18 at the time, the Adam Olsen Team has enjoyed an award-winning path of success. Getting involved in the real estate business at such a young age was no simple task. In this industry, your age is a significant factor in determining your level of experience in the field. However, Olsen has repeatedly gone above and beyond the norm by differentiating himself from the garden-variety agents out there. He began investing his money into social media marketing, which he saw as being an untapped resource that could be used in the Houston real estate market.

Olsen created a name for himself and his team over the years. He has become recognized across the US thanks to speaking at various business seminars alongside famous entrepreneurship gurus like Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Barney Waters (CEO of Kswiss), Ndaba Mandela (Nelson Mandela's grandson), Dr. Phil McGraw, and many others. Adam's immense entrepreneurial drive has driven the Adam Olsen Team to receive a nearly endless list of satisfied testimonials from past clients.

Beyond the accolades from real estate clients, the Adam Olsen Team has received praise across the state. In 2019, the team was ranked 15 in Texas by Real Trends for its extraordinary volume and transactions. Additionally, it was voted as being the best agent in Walker County every year since 2017. It also made it into the top 30 in the HAR MLS YTD 2020.

The accolades don't stop there. Today, the Adam Olsen Team was also ranked as the number 1 real estate team in Texas on social media by PropertySpark in 2018. It has quickly risen to the top of the Houston real estate market, thanks to Olsen's continued focus and top priority being the community.

“Success is defined by your ability to better yourself and your community, not by your wallet,” said Adam Olsen.

Year 2020 has so far proven to be a challenging time for everyone. As unsettling as the economy and markets may currently be, the Adam Olsen Team has continued to keep clients as the top priority. This is why the team has continued to see success, even throughout the difficulties of shutdowns, lockdowns and restrictions.

In a sign of its commitment to being a leader in the regional real estate industry, the Adam Olsen Team has made its biggest move yet, by acquiring The Commercial Professionals. This top-performing commercial real estate brokerage boasts holding $51 million in commercial listings. This major move will help cement the Adam Olsen Team as the premier go-to real estate agency within the entire greater Houston area.

The Commercial Professionals handles a wide variety of commercial properties, including industrial, retail, office, specialty, sales and leasing, as well as business brokerage. This wide net all but ensures the Adam Olsen Team will weather any economic storms that may come in the future. This is especially true considering that commercial real estate is not something that is new to Olsen and his team. They have previously sold apartment complexes, industrial, retail and self-storage facilities.

With the acquiring of The Commercial Professionals, the Adam Olsen Team looks forward to the future to become the go-to agent for both residential and commercial properties in the greater Houston area.

“It pays to work with a professional,” said Olsen.