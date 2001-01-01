The Numbers

The Numbers
Chew on this: The average adult Internet user will spend 23.5 months of his or her remaining life span online. How about this: 23.5 million U.S. households have made online purchases. If factoids like those turn you on, bookmark www.e-tailing.com. Go to the home page, click "e-Trends," and you're transported into a grab bag of statistics culled from many other sources (research reports, industry magazines and more). It's a fast way to get a snapshot of where e-commerce is-and where it may be heading.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). E-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

