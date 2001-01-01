Airpacks' AirPower.com ergonomic backpack

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Airpower.com



Manufacturer: AIRPACKS



Street price: $150



Phone: (800) 310-7383



Web site: www.airpacks.com



Does lugging around all your mobile gear immobilize you? Check out the AirPower.com, an ergonomic backpack designed for carrying laptops and portable peripherals. Inflatable straps and lumbar support help you tote your equipment safely; the backpack's design shifts weight to your lower back, and a small air pump lets you adjust the straps for a personalized fit. Road warriors will appreciate the fully padded laptop compartment, accordion files and storage areas, which can be easily accessed through side-entry zippered compartments.