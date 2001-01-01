*N Multisync

NEC-Mitsubishi's MultiSync LCD1800 flat panel display
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »


Gather all your employees around you and let them behold the wonder that is an 18-inch flat panel display. With a viewing angle of 170 degrees left to right and up and down (a crowd could gather behind you and still be able to see the display clearly), NEC-Mitsubishi's MultiSync LCD1800 features a native UXGA resolution of 1,280 x 1,024 dpi. An analog display, the MultiSync LCD1800 weighs 18.1 pounds and measures 8.8 inches deep. Cool feature: The display allows each color to be adjusted individually without affecting the hues of the other colors.

