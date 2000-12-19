Snap-On Named Charter Member Of National Environmental Achievement Track

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kenosha, WI-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc. and other charter members of the National Environmental Achievement Track at a recognition ceremony in Washington, DC, last week.

The achievement track program is designed to recognize and encourage top environmental performers, organizations that go beyond compliance with regulatory requirements to attain levels of environmental performance and management that benefit people, communities and the environment.

"The EPA approached Snap-On about being a charter member because of our established environmental health and safety policy and because of Snap-On's environmental performance," said Hiram Buffington, Snap-On's director of environmental and industrial services. "Having multiple Snap-On facilities attain this elite status illustrates our ongoing commitment to the environment and to future generations. We believe being a good corporate citizen is the right thing to do for our employees and the communities we serve."

To qualify for the achievement track, Snap-On demonstrated that it has adopted and implemented an environmental management system. In addition, the company quantified its specific environmental achievements and its commitment to continued improvement, confirmed its commitment to public outreach and performance reporting, and demonstrated its record of sustained compliance with environmental requirements. -Business Wire

