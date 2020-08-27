7 Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend That Will Delight the True Cinephile in You

August 27, 2020 6 min read

Cinema is food for the soul, as they say. A good movie and series is hard to come by and a great one is even rarer to find. But lockdown has seen a rise in great content creation. To have a fun-filled weekend for cinephile, Entrepreneur India has compiled the perfect list of must-watch films and shows for you to relish online. So laze off by the couch and get set for some riveting content.

1) Class of ’83 (Netflix)

Ah, the eighties, the glitter, the mystery, the drama! Netflix’s latest original explores vintage Mumbai, its enigmatic mafia, and one man’s rock solid determination towards cleaning a criminal underbelly.

Bobby Deol leads the cast as Vijay Singh, a no-nonsense cop who is punished for doing his job, and transferred to rot as the dean of a police academy. When Singh turns the tables and decides to get back at the system with the help of six youngsters, a thrilling police drama unfolds. The story takes unexpected turns as the past catches up to the veteran and threatens to risk the entire operation.

The film also introduces a bunch of fresh talents, making their debut with the Atul Sabharwal directorial. This one is a must-watch for fans of the gangster genre.

2) Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: The least of these (ShemarooMe Box Office)

In the late Indian winters of 1999, Australian missionary Graham Staines was horrifically burnt to death along with his two little sons. ShemarooMe Box Office in its next release examines the murders that brought the whole country to a shocked standstill.

The film narrates this tragedy through the eyes of Sharman Joshi, playing Manav Banerjee, a determined journalist handed a mission to expose Graham. On investigating the case, he comes to know of some startling facts that could cost him his life. Sharman fans are in for a real treat as his performance has received applause from all quarters.

The drama features Hollywood’s Stephen Baldwin, portraying the eponymous Graham Staines alongside Shari Rigby who essays the role of his loving wife. Shakuntala Devi fame Prakash Belawadi also stars as a cunning editor. The international project had earlier released to widespread acclaim in English and now comes to ShemarooMe Box Office in Hindi. Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachai: releases on the 28th of August 2020.

3) Detective (Hoichoi)

This hidden Bengali gem has been trending on social media ever since its digital release. Based on the famous short story by Rabindranath Tagore, the quirky suspense drama stars Anirban Bhattacharya as Mahimchandra, the titular Detective.

The clumsy private eye fumbles and bumbles his way through life until an interesting case lands on his lap, one that turns out to be much more than he had bargained for. What happens next as Mahim, along with his trusty sidekick Hutashon (Ambarish Bhattacharya), tide through a devious web of lies and secrets to solve the case forms the rest of the story. The Joydip Mukherjee directorial is the first Bengali film to have a direct to digital release on OTT. It has received a warm welcome online with netizens going gaga over the comic timing of the lead cast and vibrant look of the period piece. Detective is already streaming on Hoichoi.

4) The Gone Game (Voot Select)

“Hidden beneath a crisis is a great opportunity”, the makers of “The Gone Game” have taken this saying to the next level by creating an entire web show that is completely shot during the lockdown.

When a suspected COVID patient goes missing amid this pandemic, a more sinister crime seems to be lurking below his vanishing. His sister and father vow to find the real cause of this disappearance as they set out on the hunt for answers, leading to an edge of the seat ride that always keeps the audience second-guessing.

The four-part miniseries stars the who’s who of Bollywood as well as the digital world, with an eclectic cast that boasts of Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Rukhsar Rehman among other known faces.

5) Mee Raqsam (Zee5)

Some stories just melt you with their warmth like delicious hot chocolate. Mee Raqsam is one such film that celebrates unity, diversity, art, culture, and rebellion.

The heart touching tale of Maryam, a Muslim girl hailing from a conservative town who wishes to break the shackles of blind tradition and pursue her one true love: Bharatnatyam. Supported by a caring father and her unbridled passion for the dance form, Maryam crosses all hurdles to live her dream, but will society let this bird soar high? Watch the film to know more.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Hussain, Aditi Subedi, Shraddha Kaul, and Farrukh Jafar, ace cinematographer Baba Azmi’s foray into direction ticks all the boxes for being a wonderful film.

6) Sadak 2 (Disney + Hotstar)

Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with this sequel to the 1991 musical hit. His name is enough to generate interest among audiences but the film also features young India’s heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, apart from superstar Sanjay Dutt who reprises his role from the original.

A young girl (Alia Bhatt) knocks on the door of a reluctant Ravi (Sanjay Dutt), asking to be driven to Mount Kailash to complete an urgent task. While planning to not take up her offer, something about this lady reminds Ravi about the deceased love of his life (Pooja Bhatt). With the company of her boyfriend (Aditya Roy Kapoor), the trio set out to fulfill what’s left unfinished. Thus begins a journey filled with romance, action, salvation, and redemption. For admirers of the original, this is a ticket to relive the nostalgia. The movie releases on 28th August 2020.

7) Aashram (MX Player)

This is the second Bobby Deol project to feature on this list. Looks like Bollywood’s evergreen “Solider” has become the flavour of the month! From playing a tough come to transforming into a diametrically opposite character, Mr. Deol seems to be back with a bang and in it to win it! Aashram, an Mx Player original, follows the story of Baba Nirala from Kashipur, a self-styled Godman who grows from pillar to post as a renowned spiritual Guru. As the world witnesses his meteoric rise, cracks begin to appear in his rose-tinted image when allegations of rape and murder start to pile up. Is he innocent? Is he guilty? What does he hide behind his mask?

The Prakash Jha directed web series tackles controversial issues inspired by recent events, promising to be an exciting, crackling, and 100% entertaining affair. Aashram premiers on Mx Player on the 28th of August 2020.