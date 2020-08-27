Vogo Mulls To Bring EVs Under Fleet in Hyderabad, Witnesses 40% Recovery Of Pre-COVID19 Level

August 27, 2020 2 min read

Bangalore-headquartered Vogo on Thursday announced that it has recovered 40 per cent of the pre- COVID revenues in Hyderabad after its resumption in services post the lockdown.

The bike rental services over the past couple of months have been under stress after due to stringent lockdowns. However, the ‘Unlock’ phase has provided a respite to these players as commuters are opting for a contactless transport.

According to a statement by the company, Vogo will try to return on growth trajectory before the year ends.

Vogo which offers self-ride two-wheel rental services is mulling to bring electronic vehicles (EVs) in Hyderabad under its fleet to provide a sustainable mode of transport for its users. Started in 2017, with 100 bikes in Hyderabad, the startup has grown exponentially in the past three years and has a presence in over 100 zones with 3000 two-wheelers onboard at present.

The company has witnessed strong month on month recovery post-lockdown and is expecting 25 per cent monthly growth in August 2020.

Commenting on the latest development, Anand Ayyadurai, co-founder and chief executive officer, VOGO said, “With the dense railway connectivity and a home to majority of IT professionals, Hyderabad has always been a promising city for us. We have been trying to provide a flexible, safe and affordable mobility option to the commuters. With our commitment to offer EVs in the city, we want to encourage the commuters to move towards a cleaner mobility option that will help us to reinstate the cleaner environment we cherished during the lockdown. We believe it will strengthen our presence in the city.”

To ensure commuter’s safety, the company has enabled a 4-step sanitization process (including anti-microbial scrub) for all scooters. The company is also providing safety kit which includes gloves, sanitizers among others for its commuter’s safety.

The company has also partnered with L&T, HMRL for metro connectivity to offer first and last-mile connectivity.

