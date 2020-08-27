News and Trends

LG Unveils Puricare Air Purifier Face Mask

The battery-powered mask uses two replaceable H13 HEPA filters, dual three-speed fans, and a patented Respiratory Sensor to ensure the air you breathe is virus-free.
Image credit: LG via PC Mag

Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Face masks are here to stay, and tech companies are keen to take advantage by offering us breathing protection well beyond what disposable face masks can achieve. LG just revealed its first serious attempt at providing us with "personal clean air."

Using IFA 2020 as a launching ground, LG is introducing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. It's a face mask, but promises to provide a fresh supply of clean air to the person wearing it for hours. That's achieved through a combination fo two H13 HEPA filters and dual fans, powered by a rechargeable battery.

Image credit: LG

LG built-in its patented Respiratory Sensor to automatically adjust the Puricare based on the "cycle and volume of the wearer's breath." Each fan has three speed settings, which adjust to run slower or faster depending on whether the wearer is breathing in or out so as to reduce the effort required to simply breathe normally. The battery powering the mask is only 820mAh, but LG claims it's enough for eight hours of filtered air.

As well as covering the nose and mouth, LG says the mask will be comfortable to wear for hours. When it isn't being worn, the mask can be placed in its case where it will recharge and be subjected to UV-LED lights in order to kill any germs before the next use. LG also linked the case to its ThinQ Android and iOS mobile app, so the user can be informed when the HEPA filters need replacing.

Related: This Canadian Startup Is Creating Breathable Masks That Seal Tight to Your Face

As The Verge reports, LG isn't commenting yet on how effective the Puricare mask is at slowing the spread of coronavirus. The company is waiting for testing to be completed and certification granted before giving any further details. We also don't yet know when the mask will be made available for purchase or how much it will cost, but LG has suggested it will be launched before the end of 2020.

