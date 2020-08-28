Yoga Brand Sarva Raises Funding From Music Provider Cutting Edge Group

August 28, 2020 2 min read

Yoga and wellness startup Sarva on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount from Cutting Edge Group, a global music service provider.

The deal will enable Sarva to get access to over 300 hours of content provided by Myndstream— Cutting Edge Group’s record label—that produces music for personal well-being, aimed at reducing stress, promoting sleep, improve focus and relieve anxiety.

“The funding will add over 20,000 minutes of music and meditation content to SARVA’s catalogue, fast-forwarding the brand’s efforts to become a holistic yoga and mindfulness content hub,” as per the company statement.

Additionally, Myndstream will help design and manage music priorities across Sarva’s platform as per global standards, the company statement stated.

Commenting on the development, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder and CEO, Sarva, said, “Given the highly stressed and anxious state of the world today, we hope our music-driven meditation and mindfulness gives more and more people an avenue to turn to for relaxation and better sleep.”

Mumbai-headquartered Sarva has been backed by a clutch of celebrities, including the likes of American actress Jennifer Lopez, actress Malaika Arora, director Aishwarya R Dhanush and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, among other, along with global investors Mark S Mastrov, founder and CEO of 24 hour fitness and Alex Rodriguez. As part of its institutional funding, Fireside Ventures and Mantra Capital are the two VC firms that have invested in the company.

Prior to the latest funding, the company is said to have raised a cumulative USD 8 million across funding rounds.

Sarva recently launched body- and mind-focused programs as part of its digital offering and plans to launch the third category focused on nourishment.