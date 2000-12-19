Are You Liable For Employees' Game-Related Injuries?

Protect yourself and your employees from confusion when participating in a sporting event.

If you want to minimize the chance you'll be held liable for game-related injuries, follow these guidelines:

Avoid holding sporting events on your company's premises or on company time.

Make sure employees know their participation is strictly voluntary and that they're playing at their own risk. Consider having employees sign a waiver to that effect.

Limit company participation to publicity and paying the bills. Let team members handle such matters as scheduling and equipment purchases.

Don't let employees think they're being paid to play.

What's the bottom line? Be aware that there's no ironclad guarantee that you'll avoid liability, especially under workers' compensation laws. In particular, a court may not recognize a waiver. A bit of risk may be the price for the benefits of having a company team.