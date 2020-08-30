EntMELive Webinar Invite | Bitcoin Volatility: The Crypto Craze, And The Crypto Winter

August 30, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East Live, in association with IG, invites you to join a webinar entitled "Bitcoin Volatility: The Crypto Craze, and The Crypto Winter," which is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2pm(UAE)--you can register to be a part of the event by clicking here.

This #EntMELive session hosted by Monte Safieddine, Market Analyst at IG MENA, will look into bitcoin and the cryptocurrency price movement, and how you can engage with it in the financial markets. From understanding the reasons for its fluctuations, to figuring out the factors affecting its supply and demand, attending this webinar will gear you with the information you need to tap into the bitcoin market.

Leading this session is Safieddine, who has spent nearly a decade in the FX industry and has held roles within financial firms that have included risk, analysis, statistics, and trading. He provides commentary on financial markets, including FX, cryptocurrencies and commodities, and publishes IG’s Daily Market Report and Weekly Market Report. Safieddine holds a Master's in Economics from Wayne State University where he completed multiple PhD-level fields and taught undergraduate students.

Register to be a part of this #EntMELive session on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2pm (UAE) by clicking here.