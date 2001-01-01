Product review of NetMechanic's new service, Search Engine Power Pack

January 1, 2001 1 min read

Power Search: Sick of being a needle in a haystack? Net-Mechanic's new service, Search Engine Power Pack, is designed to make your Web site more visible to Web surfers and improve your Web site promotion in general. The service evaluates your site and recommends simple enhancements, code corrections and other key changes. Once you incorporate these suggestions, you'll significantly improve your search engine rankings-and your Web traffic. For details, stop by www.netmechanic.com.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.