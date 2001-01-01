Book Review

Review of <i>Loyalty Marketing for the Internet Age</i>
This story appears in the January 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For an easy-to-understand look at the world of electronic customer relationship management (eCRM) in today's Internet economy, look no further than Loyalty Marketing for the Internet Age (Dearborn Trade, $25.95) by Kathleen Sindell. This comprehensive guide to the sometimes confusing subject of eCRM provides clear instruction, success stories and action steps. Instead of using jargon or "geek speak," this book offers a clear understanding of how to get customers to return to your Web site again and again. The book is divided into three parts: an introduction to eCRM practices on the Web, which explains why customer loyalty is more important now than ever before; the eCRM Customer Loyalty Business Process, which illustrates how you can measure customer retention and develop an online loyalty and retention strategy; and, finally, the eCRM Customer Loyalty Infrastructure, which shows you how to personalize your marketing efforts and gather customer information.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.

