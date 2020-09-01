Leading In the Digital Age: Pastor, Motivational Speaker and Teacher

September 1, 2020 4 min read

A leader by tradition is a skilled person, able to bring out the best in each member of a team, motivating and knowledgeable about every important aspect in their environment. Not to mention charismatic, creative and influential. These are just some of the qualities for which many people are now recognized as leaders. However, in the digital era, the challenges have increased even more due to COVID-19 to reach the masses using only digital tools.

Although for many, this may be complex, some have been able to take advantage of the digital advance and the reach of each of the social platforms to send a message of change, hope and inspire many through content that not only motivates people but also makes them see much further. This is the case of Tim Timberlake.

Pastor, speaker, communicator, writer and teacher are some of the qualities that characterize Timberlake, who from a very young age claims to have felt God's call. It is for this reason that after attending Hampton University, he decided to take a new path and moved to the Pistis Bible Institute.

After completing his higher education in biblical training, he felt God's call into full-time ministry. He remains leading his Church in North Carolina, and last year (2019), he transitioned to become the lead pastor of a mega church in Jacksonville, Florida.

His ability to communicate a hopeful message in a different way has made him highly regarded both within and outside of digital platforms. However, in this season of a global pandemic. Digital platforms have been a huge resource, and elemental to the expansion of his message, bringing it to a higher level.

Thanks to this whole process, churches, conferences, athletes, large corporations and businesses, artists, and even influential people around the world have sought Timberlake out as a speaker and teacher at different events.

Social Media is a Valuable Resource

Timberlake's journey in faith has allowed him to gain great experiences, which he naturally uses as a communicator to create a connection with the people to whom he is conveying a message. However, his reach was not always so extensive. The desire to grow even more as a person and take his message of hope further made him evaluate many aspects.

Among them, the use of social networks as a resource that, without a doubt, favors his mission in life and would allow him to create a means by which he could connect with many more people without the need to solely rely on being physically present.

It is at this point that Timberlake begins his journey into the digital environment, joining his knowledge as a pastor, speaker and communicator with the hundreds of tools that the Internet offers to establish communication with numerous groups of people at the same time.

Although it has been a process of hard work and constant dedication, the results have been undoubtedly encouraging. Currently, his Instagram account (@ttimberlake) has over 100,000 followers. From this portal, he has had the opportunity to share content aimed at creating hope, motivating, and sharing his faith.

Being Yourself Is Your Greatest Power

Those who have not had the opportunity to meet Timberlake may not get the first impression of him as a pastor or motivational speaker. His image is more like that of an athlete or actor. And the truth is, they won't be too far removed from that reality. Timberlake qualifies as a sports enthusiast and a lover of comfortable clothing.

For him, the church should be a place that tells people to “come as you are”, without any distinction or limitation. He assures that naturalness is part of the most powerful aspects of the human being. Therefore, he considers this to be one of the main elements to connect people to an environment of change.

Currently, Timberlake continues the work of imparting the message of faith. He emphasizes that his greatest desire is to have the possibility of transforming the world, by building hope, one person at a time.