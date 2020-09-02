Free Webinar | Sept 15: Warby Parker co-CEO on Building a Socially-Conscious Global Brand worth $1.75B

Leadership lessons

Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Warby Parker, as he discusses how to scale, be profitable, and do good in the world -- all without charging a premium.
Image credit: Courtesy of Warby Parker

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is it possible to scale, be profitable, and do good in the world -- all without charging a premium? Find out how one company did it in the next episode of our C-suite leadership series when Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar chats with Dave Gilboa, the co-founder/co-CEO of Warby Parker -- a transformative lifestyle brand worth an estimated $1.75B. Since launching in 2010 as a direct-to-consumer business offering designer eyewear at a revolutionary price, it arguably changed how people buy prescription glasses. Over the past decade, Warby Parker has grown to 2,000 employees and 130 stores in North America. Since Day One, over 7 million glasses have been distributed to those in need from developing countries through its "Buy a Pair, Give a Pair" program. This one-on-one conversation will center around the Warby Parker success story, in addition to practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice, personal life philosophies, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape. Other topics that will be covered include: 

  • Maintaining your brand's core values and original vision during hyper-growth
  • Creating authentic and transparent D&I initiatives for your business 
  • Implementing a people-first mindset during a crisis
  • How to approach reopenings (redesigned store experience, health & safety protocols)
  • Servant leadership in the workplace
  • Building a strong team culture while working remotely
  • How to pivot your business for good during the pandemic

Dave Gilboa is the co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, a transformative lifestyle brand offering designer eyewear at a revolutionary price, while leading the way for socially conscious businesses. Since day one, over seven million pairs of glasses have been distributed through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. 

