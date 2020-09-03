Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Wife and 2 Children Contracted Covid-19

September 3, 2020 2 min read

Like many of you, we've come to admire Dwayne " " Johnson's numerous accomplishments in business and since he transitioned from full-time third-generation pro wrestler to Hollywood megastar. That's why we put he and his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia on our cover earlier this year and have closely monitored their recent acquisition of the XFL.

And like most of you, we were shocked when Johnson announced via Instagram last night that he and his current wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two children, Jasmine and Tiana, all recently contracted and recovered from .

The good news, as it were, is that all four are doing well after isolating, having experienced mild symptoms. But the bigger picture, as Johnson makes clear when explaining how they contracted Covid from close family friends whom they know and trust, is that the disease and its underlying virus are very much still pervasive.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda. It has nothing do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do."

You heard the man. Know your role, don't be a jabroni, and mask up.

