Advice From The Front: Money, Sales And The Reality Check

An Internet pro shares tips for online business wannabes.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scott Purcell, CEO and founder of OnAir.com, a music radio and streaming hosting service on the Internet, has this advice for aspiring Netpreneurs:

  • You can never have too much money, and you'll spend it far faster than you think. Raise all you can get your hands on.
  • If you can sell, you'll be successful. If you can't sell, your first hire should be an ace salesperson. Sales bring clients, clients validate the model, and a valid model attracts investors. It all starts and ends with sales-not a great product.
  • Write a good-bye note to your family and friends. You won't be seeing them again for a long time.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

