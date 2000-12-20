Advice From The Front: Money, Sales And The Reality Check

An Internet pro shares tips for online business wannabes.

December 20, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scott Purcell, CEO and founder of OnAir.com, a music radio and streaming hosting service on the Internet, has this advice for aspiring Netpreneurs:

You can never have too much money, and you'll spend it far faster than you think. Raise all you can get your hands on.

If you can sell, you'll be successful. If you can't sell, your first hire should be an ace salesperson. Sales bring clients, clients validate the model, and a valid model attracts investors. It all starts and ends with sales-not a great product.

Write a good-bye note to your family and friends. You won't be seeing them again for a long time.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.