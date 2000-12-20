Advice From The Front: Money, Sales And The Reality Check
Scott Purcell, CEO and founder of OnAir.com, a music radio and streaming hosting service on the Internet, has this advice for aspiring Netpreneurs:
- You can never have too much money, and you'll spend it far faster than you think. Raise all you can get your hands on.
- If you can sell, you'll be successful. If you can't sell, your first hire should be an ace salesperson. Sales bring clients, clients validate the model, and a valid model attracts investors. It all starts and ends with sales-not a great product.
- Write a good-bye note to your family and friends. You won't be seeing them again for a long time.
Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.